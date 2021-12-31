Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Buys AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct , Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF

New Purchases: SIXO,

SIXO, Reduced Positions: LQD, ANGL, VCLT, AZBO, AZAL, SPIB, AZBA, IGIB, AZAO, AZAJ, IGSB, AZBJ, AZBL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct , sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF, AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF, AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC. As of 2021Q4, Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 4,158,585 shares, 49.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.76% Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 2,244,512 shares, 21.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29% iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB) - 1,470,000 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,578,340 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 545,762 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC initiated holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct . The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.842900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 579,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.