Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Nucor Corp, Zions Bancorp NA, Sells The Home Depot Inc, United Rentals Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

New Purchases: SPR, RIVN, SAVE, DELL, PANW, SG, HCP, CRRFY, KL, NWG, OLO, INFA, EXAS, TECK, NARI, CIVI, CIVI, SITM, CP, VERI, AA, NVRO, BRKR, DOUG, THRY, CDMO, SPWR, ONL, OPRX, LYLT, SLVM, PODD, RRTS, FBRT, FBRT, HRMY, NVEE, TSE, CARS,

STX, NUE, ZION, TPR, CMA, INCY, FANG, LOW, PYPL, MA, FFIV, DLR, AVY, SNAP, AMD, F, AMT, J, PGR, TER, CHTR, CODYY, BABA, DNA, SAN, BCS, ING, IX, REPYY, ROST, UTHR, WAB, KMTUY, CHWY, RSI, ALL, CERN, FIS, CI, DXC, ERIE, NPSNY, QCOM, AXON, TTE, GWW, NEO, TEL, FJTSY, ITOCY, SPLK, TDOC, ELAN, LYFT, DNB, VZIO, ALNY, IVZ, CADE, CADE, BMRN, BAK, CTRA, HPQ, JBHT, KB, LOGI, MAS, NKTR, NTDOY, STLD, SYNA, TDS, WEX, GTLS, JAZZ, APPS, AMEH, CHGCY, ZWS, FOUR, ARVL, VSCO, KD, RAMP, AIRC, BJRI, BLDR, ATGE, FCNCA, FL, HCSG, HSKA, SVC, INDB, ZD, KT, KNBWY, KRG, LANC, LEG, LGND, MKSI, MAC, MKTX, NOV, NTCT, PPG, PRGO, RRX, RCII, SPXC, SGMS, SLGN, SWN, STRA, TECH, TFX, TXRH, TR, GL, THS, UNM, INT, SPB, GPRE, HBI, WU, AWI, EBS, AIMC, MASI, TDC, YARIY, MRTX, CELH, CFX, TREE, ALPMY, IOVA, LEA, AMKBY, ZNGA, SRC, CONE, PTCT, NSTG, ESI, OMF, COMM, RARE, VRNS, SAGE, FRPT, BKI, WING, CABO, OLLI, RUN, WSC, UA, RETA, LW, RDFN, ROKU, APLS, PACK, RPAY, PTON, PGNY, SLQT, CNXC, SANA, MCW, COOK, SOVO, CCSI, Reduced Positions: HD, LUV, URI, PVH, ORCL, DRI, TSCO, AAPL, LRCX, AMZN, NVDA, FB, FDX, MSFT, AMP, ON, CRM, BAC, PEP, PNW, UNH, PNC, AMAT, GOOGL, JPM, MGA, NUVA, AVGO, TSLA, HZNP, ABBV, AZO, EA, FITB, LHCG, HCA, IR, AGCO, AKAM, AZPN, BRK.B, FLEX, KNX, MS, NATI, NTAP, TSM, WFC, FRC, GOOG, CFG, PFGC, JHG, PLD, AXP, AMGN, AVB, BIO, BMY, CDNS, CVX, CMCSA, COP, GLW, COST, DXCM, EXP, EHC, MDLZ, LNC, MMC, NVR, OSK, PH, LIN, PHM, RIO, RDS.A, SLM, TGT, UNP, ANTM, WMB, XLNX, LDOS, V, APTV, NOW, IQV, SAIC, QRVO, GKOS, AVTR, IAA, SNOW, T, ABT, ADBE, APD, MO, HES, AME, ARNA, OZK, BRO, CSCO, C, VALE, DVA, DLTR, EMN, ENS, XOM, GS, HMC, HON, ITW, INTC, JNJ, JCI, KLAC, LKQ, MCK, MDT, MRK, MSTR, MU, NFLX, NKE, NDSN, OTEX, PG, SSL, SRE, LSI, EQNR, TJX, TTWO, TMO, TRMB, MTN, VZ, DIS, WDC, WWE, EBAY, DEI, VMW, MSCI, PM, PSX, CDW, REXR, STOR, ETSY, SHOP, LITE, MSGS, FTV, TTD, DBX, CDAY, MRNA, SPY, MMM, CB, AES, ACN, ATVI, AMG, AFL, A, AEP, AEL, AIG, ABC, APH, ADI, ANDE, AON, APA, ADM, ARCB, ARW, AGO, AN, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BBBY, BLFS, BIIB, BLK, BWA, BF.B, BC, CBRE, CHRW, CSX, CVS, COF, CAH, CAT, CE, CAR, CNC, SCHW, CME, CHD, CLX, COKE, KO, CTSH, CL, CAG, ED, CPRT, CCI, CFR, CMI, DHI, DTE, DHR, D, DOV, DD, DRE, EOG, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, LLY, EMR, EQR, EXC, EXPD, EXPO, NEE, FDS, FAST, M, FNF, FE, FCX, IT, GD, GE, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, GT, HAL, LHX, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, IBM, TT, ICE, IP, IPG, ISRG, SJM, JNPR, K, KEY, KMB, KIM, ADRNY, KR, LEN, JEF, LAD, LYV, LMT, LPX, MGM, MANH, MRO, MAR, MKC, MCD, MET, MBT, MHK, TAP, MPWR, VTRS, NRG, NBIX, NWL, NEM, NI, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, ODFL, OMCL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPL, PAYX, PRFT, PFE, RL, POWI, PFG, MODV, PRU, PEG, PWR, DGX, RJF, REG, RF, RMD, WRK, ROK, SBAC, SAIA, SEIC, SLB, SEE, SGEN, SHW, SBNY, SPG, SWKS, SO, SPTN, TRV, SBUX, STT, STE, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TXN, TXT, TSN, USB, UDR, UNFI, UPS, RTX, VFC, VLO, VICR, WBA, WM, EVRG, WY, WSM, WTW, WEC, XEL, YUM, ZBH, L, TX, FSLR, TMUS, DAL, ACM, DFS, G, AWK, JBT, STLA, RILY, VRSK, DG, KAR, GNRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, MPC, XYL, CPRI, ENPH, PNR, TPH, ZTS, VOYA, NWSA, TWTR, CZR, BSIG, KEYS, SEDG, BLD, FLOW, HPE, SMPL, HWM, KOD, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, KRTX, GFL, VNT, TLS, OGN, CXM,

Investment company Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Nucor Corp, Zions Bancorp NA, Tapestry Inc, Comerica Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, United Rentals Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, PVH Corp, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck. As of 2021Q4, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck owns 1784 stocks with a total value of $11.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,313,008 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,219,549 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 89,214 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 58,990 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,698 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 336,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $27.01, with an estimated average price of $23.15. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 381,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $28.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 226,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $513.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 111,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 422.36%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $110.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 298,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 870.29%. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $115.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 224,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 125.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 647,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 2416.03%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 257,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 2791.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 558,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 2118.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $70.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 303,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.