Arnhold LLC Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AT&T Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Progressive Corp, Independence Holding Co

KD, KDP, CHD, ISRG, Added Positions: BMY, T, SLM, VTRS, VZ, LEA, XPO, DAR, WHR, CSCO, HBI, DISCK, PHYS, IIVI, WRK, AXTA, PSTH, CIFR, MHK, BARK, REAL, SQ, CSPR,

BMY, T, SLM, VTRS, VZ, LEA, XPO, DAR, WHR, CSCO, HBI, DISCK, PHYS, IIVI, WRK, AXTA, PSTH, CIFR, MHK, BARK, REAL, SQ, CSPR, Reduced Positions: GLD, MRK, IHC, LITE, PFE, ABBV, AVGO, AFL, HPQ, NTR, GBDC, UNH, GOOGL, IBM, ADT, SONY, BRK.B, BAC, PM, CYD, RY, BNS, MTB, PCH, RTX, NVS, PSLV, SEE, KPLT, OGN, MET, GERN, OCSL, LILAK, MUR, LBTYK, WMT,

GLD, MRK, IHC, LITE, PFE, ABBV, AVGO, AFL, HPQ, NTR, GBDC, UNH, GOOGL, IBM, ADT, SONY, BRK.B, BAC, PM, CYD, RY, BNS, MTB, PCH, RTX, NVS, PSLV, SEE, KPLT, OGN, MET, GERN, OCSL, LILAK, MUR, LBTYK, WMT, Sold Out: PGR, SNOW, DISCA, GPK, COIN, BOWX, ASTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AT&T Inc, SLM Corp, Viatris Inc, sells Merck Inc, Progressive Corp, Independence Holding Co, Snowflake Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arnhold LLC. As of 2021Q4, Arnhold LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $883 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 683,849 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,807,254 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. AT&T Inc (T) - 1,223,055 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.37% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 437,717 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.10% SLM Corp (SLM) - 1,123,881 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.33%

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 568,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 74,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $283.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 41.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 437,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,223,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in SLM Corp by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,123,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 54.75%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 978,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 307,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Lear Corp by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97. The stock is now traded at around $171.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 101,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $20.02.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Astra Space Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.17.