Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Matthews Japan Fund Buys Seven & i Holdings Co, Koito Manufacturing Co, Raksul Inc, Sells Nitori Holdings Co, Nidec Corp, Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matthews Japan Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Seven & i Holdings Co, Koito Manufacturing Co, Raksul Inc, Persol Holdings Co, Food & Life, sells Nitori Holdings Co, Nidec Corp, Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp, Recruit Holdings Co, Hikari Tsushin Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Japan Fund. As of 2021Q4, Matthews Japan Fund owns 52 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthews Japan Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+japan+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthews Japan Fund
  1. Sony Group Corp (6758) - 689,400 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.78%
  2. Toyota Motor Corp (7203) - 3,596,900 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48%
  3. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063) - 379,300 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%
  4. ORIX Corp (8591) - 2,917,400 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.20%
  5. Olympus Corp (7733) - 2,249,800 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98%
New Purchase: Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (3382)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4554 and $5095, with an estimated average price of $4879.76. The stock is now traded at around $5750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 531,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd (7276)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5910 and $7320, with an estimated average price of $6591.13. The stock is now traded at around $5810.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 429,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Raksul Inc (4384)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Raksul Inc. The purchase prices were between $4985 and $7260, with an estimated average price of $6062.5. The stock is now traded at around $3525.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 378,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Food & Life Companies Ltd (3563)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Food & Life Companies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4090 and $5240, with an estimated average price of $4767.42. The stock is now traded at around $3545.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 311,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Net Protections Holdings Inc (7383)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Net Protections Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1152 and $1600, with an estimated average price of $1400.17. The stock is now traded at around $997.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 715,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Persol Holdings Co Ltd (2181)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Persol Holdings Co Ltd by 160.40%. The purchase prices were between $2761 and $3610, with an estimated average price of $3172.32. The stock is now traded at around $3015.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 978,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd (2587)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd by 67.38%. The purchase prices were between $3960 and $4645, with an estimated average price of $4352.9. The stock is now traded at around $4550.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 669,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Renesas Electronics Corp (6723)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Renesas Electronics Corp by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $1258 and $1561, with an estimated average price of $1412.58. The stock is now traded at around $1262.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,913,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nissan Chemical Corp (4021)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Nissan Chemical Corp by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $6090 and $7150, with an estimated average price of $6581.13. The stock is now traded at around $6420.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 433,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Terumo Corp (4543)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Terumo Corp by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $4579 and $5168, with an estimated average price of $4910.5. The stock is now traded at around $4077.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 978,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GMO Payment Gateway Inc (3769)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in GMO Payment Gateway Inc by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $13260 and $16670, with an estimated average price of $14624.3. The stock is now traded at around $9900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 181,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (9843)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Nitori Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16965 and $21510, with an estimated average price of $19713.1.

Sold Out: Nidec Corp (6594)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Nidec Corp. The sale prices were between $11355 and $13765, with an estimated average price of $12882.1.

Sold Out: Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp (7532)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $1582 and $2540, with an estimated average price of $2117.95.

Sold Out: Hikari Tsushin Inc (9435)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Hikari Tsushin Inc. The sale prices were between $16460 and $18800, with an estimated average price of $17880.5.

Sold Out: TDK Corp (6762)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in TDK Corp. The sale prices were between $3630 and $4815, with an estimated average price of $4317.58.

Sold Out: PeptiDream Inc (4587)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in PeptiDream Inc. The sale prices were between $2504 and $3385, with an estimated average price of $2763.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matthews Japan Fund. Also check out:

1. Matthews Japan Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matthews Japan Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matthews Japan Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matthews Japan Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus