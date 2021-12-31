Front Street Capital Management, Inc. Buys General Electric Co, Global Payments Inc, Kimball Electronics Inc, Sells Rogers Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: BBWI, DFUS, SRNE,
- Added Positions: GE, MTW, GPN, KE, VOO, MOD, TCS, BRK.B, MLKN, VNT, MSFT, NVST, GBCI, VZ, AMZN, MRETF, KO, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: ROG, COST, AAPL, EXPD, CVX, SPY, CL, JNJ, SEIC, USB,
- Sold Out: BRK.A,
These are the top 5 holdings of Front Street Capital Management, Inc.
- Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 841,749 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 3,332,642 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 780,165 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW) - 2,018,584 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 117,523 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $58.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 197,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 90,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $20.48 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 136,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 1937.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 73,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 1292.37%. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Martinrea International Inc (MRETF)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Martinrea International Inc by 60.29%. The purchase prices were between $7.54 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $8.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.938500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Front Street Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.
