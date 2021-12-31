Meitav Dash Investments Ltd Buys REE Automotive, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Wix.com, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: CMG, IBN, CBRE, FNVTU, SLVRU, JCI, SMWB, LRCX, FGM, COPX, ANTM, ARNC, VTIP, BLK, ICLN, EWU, MAS, TW, FIVN, VEEV, MU, MKTX, EIX, IYC, SLY, SPHB, BHF, TOL, ONTO, FPX, CAT,

CMG, IBN, CBRE, FNVTU, SLVRU, JCI, SMWB, LRCX, FGM, COPX, ANTM, ARNC, VTIP, BLK, ICLN, EWU, MAS, TW, FIVN, VEEV, MU, MKTX, EIX, IYC, SLY, SPHB, BHF, TOL, ONTO, FPX, CAT, Added Positions: REE, RSP, SPY, WIX, FB, QQQ, MA, AMZN, NKE, IAI, IYT, MSFT, IHI, CARR, MCHI, TSEM, V, EWZ, GOOGL, HLT, VCSH, ICL, GILT, KRNT, IWF, AAXJ, ADBE, VOO, MCO, EL, NVDA, MELI, ACWI, XLI, AUDC, GOOG, BKNG, SPG, KBWB, INMD, EEM, IWM, PSI, NVMI, LIN, SSYS, EWY, SOXX, XLRE, AGCO, ABT, BAC, CAMT, DHR, FCX, J, MGIC, NFLX, PFE, SONY, WFC, DIA, PAVE, RTM, XLU, XSOE, AMT, BP, CSX, COF, CNC, CMI, DE, EMR, XOM, FDX, F, GS, ITW, INTC, KIM, LMT, MDT, RDWR, DIS, APPS, AVGO, FTNT, MDWD, BABA, SYF, FVRR, BUG, CXSE, ESPO, GDX, KBE, KGRN, SOXQ, XHB, XLY, BMY, CI, DHI, LLY, GPN, KMB, MDLZ, LVS, MCD, SPGI, PG, RIO, SPNS, CSTE, LGIH, ATHM, KHC, URGN, CRWD, ABNB, BIL, BKLN, CIBR, DXJ, FINX, FLOT, GSY, IBDO, IBDQ, IBDR, JETS, KIE, MOO, NOBL, RYT, SPEM, TIP, VNQ, VRIG,

REE, RSP, SPY, WIX, FB, QQQ, MA, AMZN, NKE, IAI, IYT, MSFT, IHI, CARR, MCHI, TSEM, V, EWZ, GOOGL, HLT, VCSH, ICL, GILT, KRNT, IWF, AAXJ, ADBE, VOO, MCO, EL, NVDA, MELI, ACWI, XLI, AUDC, GOOG, BKNG, SPG, KBWB, INMD, EEM, IWM, PSI, NVMI, LIN, SSYS, EWY, SOXX, XLRE, AGCO, ABT, BAC, CAMT, DHR, FCX, J, MGIC, NFLX, PFE, SONY, WFC, DIA, PAVE, RTM, XLU, XSOE, AMT, BP, CSX, COF, CNC, CMI, DE, EMR, XOM, FDX, F, GS, ITW, INTC, KIM, LMT, MDT, RDWR, DIS, APPS, AVGO, FTNT, MDWD, BABA, SYF, FVRR, BUG, CXSE, ESPO, GDX, KBE, KGRN, SOXQ, XHB, XLY, BMY, CI, DHI, LLY, GPN, KMB, MDLZ, LVS, MCD, SPGI, PG, RIO, SPNS, CSTE, LGIH, ATHM, KHC, URGN, CRWD, ABNB, BIL, BKLN, CIBR, DXJ, FINX, FLOT, GSY, IBDO, IBDQ, IBDR, JETS, KIE, MOO, NOBL, RYT, SPEM, TIP, VNQ, VRIG, Reduced Positions: XLE, XLF, XLV, XLC, SEDG, XLB, PANW, VRNS, AXP, SMH, TSM, KRE, ITB, HON, TMO, XME, DAL, AMD, KWEB, IVV, KEN, PYPL, XBI, MOS, ESLT, NEE, PRGO, RADA, ZIM, TEVA, KKR, CHIQ, KBA, QTEC, C, JPM, BIDU, APTV, FTCH, AAPL, ORA, QCOM, VWO, XHE, ICE, ITRN, APLE, PTH, CEVA, EXPE, TGT, EBAY, PERI, CYBR, INVZ, TAN, AMAT, BRK.B, GILD, STLD, VRSN, ATER, INDA, QCLN, QLTA, APD, BA, BLDR, IBM, JNJ, MS, NVO, ORCL, WMT, ALLT, BUD, TSLA, ARKO, AGG, AGZ, ANGL, ARKK, BIV, BSV, IGIB, IGSB, DGRW, DVY, GDXJ, IBDS, IEF, IEI, ILF, IWP, IYK, LQD, MINT, NEAR, PKB, SHY, SHYG, SJNK, SLQD, SPLV, SPSB, XAR, XLP,

XLE, XLF, XLV, XLC, SEDG, XLB, PANW, VRNS, AXP, SMH, TSM, KRE, ITB, HON, TMO, XME, DAL, AMD, KWEB, IVV, KEN, PYPL, XBI, MOS, ESLT, NEE, PRGO, RADA, ZIM, TEVA, KKR, CHIQ, KBA, QTEC, C, JPM, BIDU, APTV, FTCH, AAPL, ORA, QCOM, VWO, XHE, ICE, ITRN, APLE, PTH, CEVA, EXPE, TGT, EBAY, PERI, CYBR, INVZ, TAN, AMAT, BRK.B, GILD, STLD, VRSN, ATER, INDA, QCLN, QLTA, APD, BA, BLDR, IBM, JNJ, MS, NVO, ORCL, WMT, ALLT, BUD, TSLA, ARKO, AGG, AGZ, ANGL, ARKK, BIV, BSV, IGIB, IGSB, DGRW, DVY, GDXJ, IBDS, IEF, IEI, ILF, IWP, IYK, LQD, MINT, NEAR, PKB, SHY, SHYG, SJNK, SLQD, SPLV, SPSB, XAR, XLP, Sold Out: TMUS, SE, HDB, RSX, SHW, SHOP, XP, URI, IACB.U, TALK, ROK, ELLO, SSTK, VT, UL, URTH, IDXX, ZTS, CL, WOOF, CHWY, ELAN, LOGI, SJM, MRK, GLD, FRPT, NXPI, PLX, GIS, TSCO, IBDM, IPAY, KEMQ, CGNT, CGNT, USIG, ALRN, FROG, HSTO, JBLU, SLG, SFET, OBSV, SLRX, ABEO, TYME, INN, WDC, VIVE, CDOR, LUV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys REE Automotive, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Wix.com, Meta Platforms Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, SolarEdge Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd owns 383 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meitav+dash+investments+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 820,007 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 682,154 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 615,143 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 418,597 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% ICL Group Ltd (ICL) - 18,018,771 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1460.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,051,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 157,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in SILVERspac Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 90,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in REE Automotive Ltd by 3960.69%. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 11,694,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.18%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 642,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 125.24%. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $118.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 430,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 336,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 101.62%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 164,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 29,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in VanEck Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $28.57.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.