Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys Thryv Holdings Inc, RumbleON Inc, Iteris Inc, Sells Quotient Technology Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Exagen Inc

- New Purchases: THRY, ATH, KD, COIN, MSM,
- Added Positions: RMBL, ITI, INSE, GAN, REPH, SCOR, DIS, GTYH, OEG, RSSS, GBDC, ALLT, CGNT, CGNT, ARCC, PHAR, NVEC, SWM, GSIT, DRRX, CTSO, GCI, VNRX,
- Reduced Positions: QUOT, VG, PDFS, ASPN, XGN, APO, HTGM, TEVA, DMRC, MSFT, GOOG, BRK.B, NEPH, FRG, KKR, PFE, AZN, JNJ, LDOS, SBUX, IFF, CCI, EXC, NEOG, PENN,
- Sold Out: INOV,
For the details of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cowen+prime+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC
- PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,742,725 shares, 19.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06%
- Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 363,900 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 313,900 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.68%
- Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 574,900 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.61%
- Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 289,360 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 289,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: (ATH)
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $208.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RumbleON Inc (RMBL)
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in RumbleON Inc by 146.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.23 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 270,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Iteris Inc (ITI)
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in Iteris Inc by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,349,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc by 52.74%. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 362,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GAN Ltd (GAN)
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in GAN Ltd by 181.34%. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 214,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in Recro Pharma Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $1.4 and $2.01, with an estimated average price of $1.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,204,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Cowen Prime Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cowen Prime Advisors LLC keeps buying