Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys Thryv Holdings Inc, RumbleON Inc, Iteris Inc, Sells Quotient Technology Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Exagen Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thryv Holdings Inc, RumbleON Inc, Iteris Inc, Inspired Entertainment Inc, GAN, sells Quotient Technology Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Exagen Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owns 171 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,742,725 shares, 19.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06% Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 363,900 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 313,900 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.68% Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 574,900 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.61% Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 289,360 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 289,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $208.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in RumbleON Inc by 146.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.23 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 270,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in Iteris Inc by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,349,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc by 52.74%. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 362,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in GAN Ltd by 181.34%. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 214,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in Recro Pharma Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $1.4 and $2.01, with an estimated average price of $1.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,204,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.