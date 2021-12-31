Davis R M Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells WEX Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: XLY, TEL, JCI, ALGN, ALL, GS, BACPL.PFD, PNR, SDS, VSGX, FFIV, TSM, WBA, XLNX, PMX, VO,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Bank of America Corp, sells WEX Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Freshpet Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis R M Inc. As of 2021Q4, Davis R M Inc owns 270 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,160,324 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 45,062 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 353,821 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 347,320 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 169,866 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $186.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 66,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $145.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $370.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $515.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 2268.77%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 68,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.68%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 202,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 116,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 399,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 615.68%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 70.84%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $389.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.