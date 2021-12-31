Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kidder Stephen W Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Aptiv PLC, American Tower Corp, Sells Novartis AG, Unilever PLC, Intel Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Kidder Stephen W (Current Portfolio) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Aptiv PLC, American Tower Corp, Duke Energy Corp, The Hershey Co, sells Novartis AG, Unilever PLC, Intel Corp, 3M Co, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kidder Stephen W. As of 2021Q4, Kidder Stephen W owns 69 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kidder Stephen W
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,088 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,115 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46%
  3. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 55,715 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,384 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.51%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 89,949 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%
New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $207.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 66.65%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 98.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.

Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55.



