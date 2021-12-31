Kidder Stephen W Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Aptiv PLC, American Tower Corp, Sells Novartis AG, Unilever PLC, Intel Corp

New Purchases: AMT, DUK, HSY,

AMT, DUK, HSY, Added Positions: EW, APTV, RDSMY, HON, ILMN, TJX,

EW, APTV, RDSMY, HON, ILMN, TJX, Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, NVS, UL, AAPL, HD, ABT, ADP, BDX, CNI, PG, NSRGY, INTC, DHR, XLNX, JNJ, ROK, DIS, MMM, DE, MA, ABBV, CVX, PEP, CVS, BRK.B, CSCO, EMR, PYPL, NVDA, RTX, TSLA, FISV, SPY, STT, AMGN, KO, GIS, XOM, IVV,

MSFT, GOOGL, NVS, UL, AAPL, HD, ABT, ADP, BDX, CNI, PG, NSRGY, INTC, DHR, XLNX, JNJ, ROK, DIS, MMM, DE, MA, ABBV, CVX, PEP, CVS, BRK.B, CSCO, EMR, PYPL, NVDA, RTX, TSLA, FISV, SPY, STT, AMGN, KO, GIS, XOM, IVV, Sold Out: SYY, SNA, NVO,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Aptiv PLC, American Tower Corp, Duke Energy Corp, The Hershey Co, sells Novartis AG, Unilever PLC, Intel Corp, 3M Co, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kidder Stephen W. As of 2021Q4, Kidder Stephen W owns 69 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kidder Stephen W's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kidder+stephen+w/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,088 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,115 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 55,715 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,384 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.51% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 89,949 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $207.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 66.65%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 98.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55.