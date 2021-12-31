Verity Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ProShares Short S&P500

- New Purchases: VEU, ETD, AVT, MA, NUS, JW.A, ALB, SLGN, XLB, LZB, NSC, VWO, AMD, PLBY, IPI, UNH, CPB, PDCO, INFN, SBS, SOYB, FWONK, PBJ, NOC, EPU, D, SAIC, KSA, IONQ, VNQ, CPRI, BAC, PAYX, NTRS, KLAC, TLSNY, SUNL, BNGO,
- Added Positions: VTIP, VOO, VEA, PYPL, WOR, XLY, VB, ANTM, HALO, IBM, IVV, CAT, SKX, FLOT, LRCX, IAU, BIG, SWKS, SBUX, RSP, PRIM, IWM, EW, RH, MDC, ATEN, DIS, HYLN, BLK, LMT, SGEN, ROP, EPI, GDX, VGSH, DUK, INTC, UNG, K, IFF, MRTN, TROW, TSN, HON, PFF, V, PM, URG, GIII, WMT, RGLD, PFE, IJR, CVX, IUSV, NEE, FDLO, SO, JNJ, EMN, HEI, PEP, MMM, RTX, BK, MSM, VEGI, EMR, BEN, GD, TBT, AMAT, APD, ABT, MDLZ, BIP, MMP, MRK, PSX, MOS, KO, JPM, CTRA, PCAR, BCC, CMCSA, PHYS,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, GILD, UUP, RILY, MATX, MP, GPK, XLNX, SPLV, SNX, NVDA, NKE, CMC, ADP, MSFT, VXX, VTEB, UBSI, WGO, TAN, SCHWPD.PFD, AMH, IUSB, HI, RJA, MDGL, VTI, AMGN, PHO, LQD, XBI, CORN, BNDX, SVNLY, AVGO, WBA, THO, NXST, EPD, BGS, SLV, UPS, PCH, ORA, CVS,
- Sold Out: AGG, SH, VO, CNQ, BOTZ, PENN, LHX, RRR, ABB, BYD, UFPI, SQ, TMO, ET, FCX, XOP, XM, MTTR, KR, EUO, EWN, JO, MINT, EXPE, FCEL, POAHY, ALSMY, KD,
For the details of Verity Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verity+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Verity Asset Management, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 45,780 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.98%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 284,108 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,155 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 13,193 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,345 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETD)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.49 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avnet Inc (AVT)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.95 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $54.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.79 and $52.18, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 284,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 339.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 50,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Worthington Industries Inc by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $53.37. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 51.91%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $186.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 98.02%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $36.86.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.
