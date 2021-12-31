Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Axon Enterprise Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: VGLT, DFAU, JNJ, MSFT, VIG, FB,
- Added Positions: VTI, VNQ, VXUS, VGIT, VGT, VCR, ARKK, VHT, AAPL, EMQQ, MUB,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, AXON, JPST, BND, SPTM, F, VEA, BKCC, PM, VT,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 80,467 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 260,367 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 114,409 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 143,020 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.13%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 58,917 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.89%. The holding were 114,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 758 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-12-31.
