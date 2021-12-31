Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: VOE, AVUV, DVY, KBWY, VGT, FITB, MSI, QCOM, IHI, XOP,
- Added Positions: STIP, NUMG, MUB, ESGD, BAND, GLD, FALN, PCAR, SMAR, VWO, DOCU, VV, VEU, EEMS, SQ, SHM, AVLR, SDY, TSCO, CRWD, NXST, INTC, TXN, MDT, NVS, UIS, NKE, JNJ, DHR, CMCSA, CSCO, VFC, INVH, VZ, LIN, MCD, CCI, KO, TFC, ROM, CVX, IJS, GD, F, NEE, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: VOT, XLE, VBK, VBR, IEMG, IAU, KRE, XLK, IJK, SUB, VO, IGSB, IJT, MSFT, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL, SPY, QCLN, NVDA, CMF, COST, JD, PANW, CAT, VSGX, AVGO, FB, MCHI, QQQ, SHV, MS, ADBE, NFLX, ISRG, CRM, WFC, KEY, JPM, PEP, ICLN, RTX, ABBV, VTI, BA, D, ESS, VNQ, AMT, MO, T, SCHP, CB, LMT, LOW, MMC, PFE, GDX, DSI, DEM, PYPL, UNH, WMT, DIS, TSLA, MMM, PM,
- Sold Out: IVV, INOV, QADA, NUSC, EFA, JNK, V, EEM, ESML, VUG, AMGN, MINT, IJH, GXC, BAR, CARR, QADB, SWKS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Parcion Private Wealth LLC
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 670,226 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.26%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 828,088 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.85%
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 280,937 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,302,213 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.18%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 280,596 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $148.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 280,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 480,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.48 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $419.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $107.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.26%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 670,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 353.15%. The purchase prices were between $46.99 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 774,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.18%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 278,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 828,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 61.75%. The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 254,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 151.63%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 59,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.Sold Out: (QADA)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.Sold Out: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22.
