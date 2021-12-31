Puzo Michael J Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Aptiv PLC, NVIDIA Corp, Sells 3M Co

New Purchases: EW, APTV, NVDA, EFX, NUE,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Aptiv PLC, NVIDIA Corp, Equifax Inc, Nucor Corp, sells 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Puzo Michael J. As of 2021Q4, Puzo Michael J owns 76 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,033 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,526 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 56,473 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,379 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 41,244 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $115.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $236.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.