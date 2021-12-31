Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Shaker Investments Llc Buys Globant SA, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, Sells LGI Homes Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Burlington Stores Inc

2 hours ago
Investment company Shaker Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Globant SA, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, Cavco Industries Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, sells LGI Homes Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Burlington Stores Inc, LCI Industries Inc, II-VI Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Investments Llc. As of 2021Q4, Shaker Investments Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shaker+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 471,425 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
  2. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 80,287 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9%
  3. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 78,259 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  4. Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 29,952 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 11,753 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
New Purchase: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.21 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Cavco Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.14 and $325.08, with an estimated average price of $279.88. The stock is now traded at around $294.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Globant SA (GLOB)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Globant SA by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $259.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc by 157.59%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 64,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Ingles Markets Inc by 69.05%. The purchase prices were between $65.3 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $76.68. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 57.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in FormFactor Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04.

Sold Out: SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $132.75 and $173.12, with an estimated average price of $149.45.

Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81.

Sold Out: CarLotz Inc (LOTZ)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in CarLotz Inc. The sale prices were between $2.27 and $4.17, with an estimated average price of $3.25.



