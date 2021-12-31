Shaker Investments Llc Buys Globant SA, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, Sells LGI Homes Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Burlington Stores Inc

New Purchases: CRUS, CVCO, SCHX,

CRUS, CVCO, SCHX, Added Positions: GLOB, DV, ICLR, IMKTA, FORM, ONTO, VOO, IGIB, SFM, MDY,

GLOB, DV, ICLR, IMKTA, FORM, ONTO, VOO, IGIB, SFM, MDY, Reduced Positions: AX, LGIH, WCC, BURL, LCII, MHO, CRL, LMAT, LMBS, MEDP, MRVL, MU, MPWR, IGSB, MNTX, AAPL,

AX, LGIH, WCC, BURL, LCII, MHO, CRL, LMAT, LMBS, MEDP, MRVL, MU, MPWR, IGSB, MNTX, AAPL, Sold Out: IPGP, IIVI, SPSC, OLLI, LOTZ,

Investment company Shaker Investments Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Globant SA, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, Cavco Industries Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, sells LGI Homes Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Burlington Stores Inc, LCI Industries Inc, II-VI Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Investments Llc. As of 2021Q4, Shaker Investments Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 471,425 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81% WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 80,287 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 78,259 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 29,952 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 11,753 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.21 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Cavco Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.14 and $325.08, with an estimated average price of $279.88. The stock is now traded at around $294.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Globant SA by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $259.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc by 157.59%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 64,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Ingles Markets Inc by 69.05%. The purchase prices were between $65.3 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $76.68. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 57.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in FormFactor Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $132.75 and $173.12, with an estimated average price of $149.45.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in CarLotz Inc. The sale prices were between $2.27 and $4.17, with an estimated average price of $3.25.