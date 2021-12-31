Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc Buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Sells Wells Fargo, , CF Industries Holdings Inc

New Purchases: MSOS, HPE, MTZ, APO, JOAN, SU, XLV, VDC, VAW, LIND, AVGO, NQP, BBY, NEM, CTSH, ON, NUE, HPQ, HAL, FCX, ENB, ECL, DD, DEO, VHT, XLP,

MSOS, HPE, MTZ, APO, JOAN, SU, XLV, VDC, VAW, LIND, AVGO, NQP, BBY, NEM, CTSH, ON, NUE, HPQ, HAL, FCX, ENB, ECL, DD, DEO, VHT, XLP, Added Positions: FB, DXC, DIS, VYM, VZ, IBM, SCHD, FISV, LHX, LMT, CLS, AXP, WDC, AMAT, AVYA, VIG, O, NOC, JBL, MBI, NSC, PH, VRT, TKR, HON, EAF, DE, MMM, TFC, BLK, SPY, CP, CL, CAG, INTC, RSP, EMR, IWM, HUN, QQQ, IJH, PYPL, IWF, PANW, XLE, SPGI, T, BA, HLX, CNI, CLX, DUK, NEE, GPK, TSLA, NVDA, TFX, USB, UNH, WMT, EVRG, BX,

WFC, CF, FIS, OEC, BMY, MSFT, GOOG, UL, C, KMI, RTX, SON, PFE, GDX, MRK, MDT, KTB, MDLZ, KMB, SYK, ABC, IVV, UPS, XOM, KBR, TSM, VT, LEVI, VCSH, BND, ZTS, PSX, ST, TMUS, MSEX, EXP, COP, CSCO, VIAC, AVB, Sold Out: HRC, JWN, M, QRTEA, BTI, NNBR, ZBH, EURN, VER, Z, XLF, SWKS, KD, SLVM,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, MasTec Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, sells Wells Fargo, , CF Industries Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Orion Engineered Carbons SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc owns 276 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 295,192 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 104,464 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 163,648 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,910 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 395,432 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $88.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in JOANN Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 46.25%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 190.62%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 50.10%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $379.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 97.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Euronav NV. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.74.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.