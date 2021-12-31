George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys Alight Inc, Omnicell Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Signify Health Inc, Wix.com, SAP SE

New Purchases: ALIT, DASH, CYBR,

ALIT, DASH, CYBR, Added Positions: BOKF, OMCL, CSGP, WK, MHK,

BOKF, OMCL, CSGP, WK, MHK, Sold Out: SGFY, WIX, SAP, RCM, PYPL, GOOGL,

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alight Inc, Omnicell Inc, DoorDash Inc, CoStar Group Inc, CyberArk Software, sells Signify Health Inc, Wix.com, SAP SE, R1 RCM Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, George Kaiser Family Foundation. As of 2021Q4, George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 42 stocks with a total value of $697 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/george+kaiser+family+foundation/current-portfolio/portfolio

BOK Financial Corp (BOKF) - 3,207,769 shares, 48.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 3,167,322 shares, 22.62% of the total portfolio. Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 2,013,981 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 14,117 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 72,042 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in Alight Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 187,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $100.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $198.81, with an estimated average price of $175.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

George Kaiser Family Foundation added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 82.80%. The purchase prices were between $155.55 and $183.62, with an estimated average price of $173.89. The stock is now traded at around $152.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

George Kaiser Family Foundation added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

George Kaiser Family Foundation added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $153.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

George Kaiser Family Foundation sold out a holding in Signify Health Inc. The sale prices were between $12.98 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

George Kaiser Family Foundation sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.

George Kaiser Family Foundation sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

George Kaiser Family Foundation sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01.

George Kaiser Family Foundation sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

George Kaiser Family Foundation sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.