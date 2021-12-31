Gagnon Advisors, LLC Buys Yext Inc, Everbridge Inc, Sema4 Holdings Corp, Sells Enviva Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Ameresco Inc

Added Positions: YEXT, AL, EVBG, SMFR, NVGS, CDNA, PCRX, OPSSF,

YEXT, AL, EVBG, SMFR, NVGS, CDNA, PCRX, OPSSF, Reduced Positions: AMRC, AOSL,

AMRC, AOSL, Sold Out: EVA, ONTO, TFFP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Yext Inc, Everbridge Inc, Sema4 Holdings Corp, Opsens Inc, sells Enviva Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Ameresco Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gagnon Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gagnon Advisors, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gagnon Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gagnon+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) - 398,569 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49% Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 251,140 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 180,260 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.17% New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 124,589 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Air Lease Corp (AL) - 305,043 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.65%

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Yext Inc by 40.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,138,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sema4 Holdings Corp by 99.54%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 739,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 104,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Opsens Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $2.52. The stock is now traded at around $1.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,195,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.86 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $7.77.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 25.17%. The sale prices were between $57.42 and $97.5, with an estimated average price of $80.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Gagnon Advisors, LLC still held 180,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.