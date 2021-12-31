Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Gagnon Advisors, LLC Buys Yext Inc, Everbridge Inc, Sema4 Holdings Corp, Sells Enviva Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Ameresco Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Gagnon Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Yext Inc, Everbridge Inc, Sema4 Holdings Corp, Opsens Inc, sells Enviva Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Ameresco Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gagnon Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gagnon Advisors, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Gagnon Advisors, LLC
  1. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) - 398,569 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
  2. Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 251,140 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
  3. Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 180,260 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.17%
  4. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 124,589 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio.
  5. Air Lease Corp (AL) - 305,043 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.65%
Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Yext Inc by 40.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,138,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sema4 Holdings Corp by 99.54%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 739,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 104,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Opsens Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $2.52. The stock is now traded at around $1.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,195,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.86 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $7.77.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 25.17%. The sale prices were between $57.42 and $97.5, with an estimated average price of $80.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Gagnon Advisors, LLC still held 180,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.



