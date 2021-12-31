Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC Buys Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF, VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Ballys Corp, Amarin Corp PLC, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

- New Purchases: BETZ, BJK, DTE, JMST, MEAR, JLL, AMT, AGO, ITT, MKTX, PWR, ROP, SBNY, UNP, WAL, GTLS, FANG, DOCU, AIRR, ANAT, VIAC, CSX, STZ, FLEX, HUN, SPGI, NVDA, RSG, RMD, ROL, WM, MSCI, FTNT, ZTS, OMF, NOMD, BITO, BIV, IQDG, AOS, PLD, SRPT, ABMD, AAP, AMD, A, AKAM, ALK, ALGN, ALNY, HES, ACC, AEP, AXP, AFG, AIG, AMP, ABC, AME, IVZ, ANSS, AON, APA, ATR, WTRG, ADM, ARTNA, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AZO, ADSK, AVB, AVY, TFC, BLL, BBY, BIO, BMRN, BWA, BXP, BSX, BF.B, BG, CBRE, CF, CVBF, CDNS, CPB, CAT, CNP, LUMN, FIS, CRL, SCHW, LNG, CME, CHH, CHD, CIEN, CI, CINF, C, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, TPR, CGNX, CTSH, CMA, CBSH, CBU, DXC, COP, COO, CPRT, INGR, GLW, OFC, XRAY, DRI, DAR, DVA, DE, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DLB, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EOG, EWBC, DISH, EIX, EW, EA, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQT, EQR, ESS, EEFT, EXAS, EXEL, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FNF, FITB, FFIN, FISV, FLS, F, BEN, FCX, GPS, GRMN, IT, GIS, GBCI, GS, HAIN, HAL, MNST, HIG, HE, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HSIC, HXL, HFC, HOLX, HRL, HUBB, HUM, HBAN, ICUI, INFO, ILMN, INCY, TT, IART, IFF, IP, IPG, ISRG, IRM, J, JNPR, KMB, KIM, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LAMR, LVS, LEG, LEN, LNC, LAD, LPX, MTB, MGM, MRO, MAR, MMC, MLM, MRVL, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MU, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MORN, MSI, NRG, NVR, NFG, NOV, NWLI, NEOG, NTAP, NBIX, NEU, NEM, NI, NTRS, NVAX, ORLY, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, OLN, OKE, PCG, PTC, PENN, PBCT, PKI, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, BKNG, PFG, PRU, PSA, PHM, RJF, REG, RF, RGEN, RHI, WRK, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SMG, SEB, STX, SEE, SGEN, SRE, SPG, SWKS, SCCO, TRV, SMP, STT, SRCL, NLOK, SNPS, SNV, TROW, TISI, TGP, TDY, TFX, TER, TPL, TXT, TKR, GL, TREX, TRMB, TSN, UGI, UDR, URI, UG, UHS, VTR, VRTX, VSAT, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, WAT, ANTM, WST, WABC, EVRG, WDC, WLK, WY, WTM, WTW, WTFC, WYNN, XLNX, SPB, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, GEF.B, HEI.A, MSVB, TDG, HBI, LDOS, OC, KBR, SPR, IPGP, TMUS, TFSL, ACM, CLR, TEL, LULU, MASI, VMW, ULTA, MRTX, KDP, DISCK, STWD, VRSK, CHTR, GNRC, SSNC, CBOE, KKR, LYB, TRGP, FLT, NLSN, HCA, MOS, MPC, ESGC, HZNP, FBHS, UI, APTV, ZNGA, EPAM, ENPH, SPLK, NOW, PANW, PNR, BERY, WDAY, NCLH, IQV, CDW, NWSA, REXR, SAIC, PINC, BURL, ESI, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, ALLE, HLT, ALLY, RARE, IVT, FPI, PAYC, ARES, HRTG, ANET, TMX, FWONK, CTLT, SYF, ADVM, CFG, W, CDK, HUBS, KEYS, LBRDK, QRVO, ETSY, UNVR, TRU, OLLI, LITE, USFD, FTV, TWLO, TTD, VVV, COUP, VST, LW, ATH, HWM, SNAP, OKTA, FND, ATNX, ATUS, BKR, ROKU, MDB, DBX, CDAY, SMAR, ELAN, GH, CBMB, DELL, TW, HOOK, PINS, KTB, AVTR, CRWD, AMCR, ADPT, NET, DDOG, FREQ, BILL, BDTX, ARNC, RPRX, BEPC, AFIB, SNOW, U, PLTR, SPRB, DASH, ABNB, UPST, OPEN, AFRM, GMTX, COIN, FOA, BWMN, CHPT, CHPT, UWMC, UWMC, DTM, TCBC, ONL, CALF, DIVB, IYK, KOMP, VGT,
- Added Positions: VTI, GSY, QUAL, ITOT, NEAR, MSFT, AAPL, VFQY, DGRO, RSP, GSST, MINT, HD, MA, GOOG, MUB, PID, SDY, AMZN, TXN, FB, IEFA, PAVE, VIGI, XLE, XLI, COF, CCK, JPM, UNH, V, EWSC, IJJ, IVE, LDUR, XLB, XLV, BDX, BLK, COST, DHR, GOOGL, HON, ICE, INTU, LOW, SHW, TMO, TSCO, DG, ABBV, EFA, IWO, QQQ, ACN, ADP, BAC, BRK.B, CVS, CE, CSCO, CMCSA, CCI, EL, FDX, GD, GILD, GPN, ITW, JNJ, LMT, MCO, NKE, PEP, PFE, PGR, CRM, SBUX, SYK, AVGO, PYPL, BSV, DVY, HDV, IGHG, IJH, IYT, JHMM, REGL, SCZ, SJNK, SPSB, TDIV, VTWO, XLF, XLP, XLRE, XLU, CB, AES, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, ALL, AMAT, BAX, BIIB, BA, BMY, CAH, CNC, CVX, KO, CL, CAG, D, DD, DUK, EMN, ETN, ECL, LLY, EMR, EXC, FE, GE, HSY, HPQ, IBM, INTC, JCI, K, KEY, MDLZ, MKC, MCD, MDT, MRK, MET, MAA, MS, VTRS, NFLX, OMC, ORCL, PNC, PPL, LIN, PG, QCOM, DGX, O, ROK, SLB, SO, LUV, STE, TTWO, UAL, USB, RTX, VFC, MTN, WAB, WMT, WBA, DIS, WFC, WMB, WSM, WEC, CMG, UTF, WU, BR, BX, DFS, AWK, PM, GM, KMI, XYL, MPLX, AAL, SHLX, KHC, HPE, DOW, UBER, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, OGN, ARKK, DLN, GSIE, HNDL, IHI, IJR, IWR, OGIG, SMDV, TDVG,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, SPLV, FDN, AMRN, XMHQ, MDY, USRT, VB, CMI, AAXJ, IWM, VO, PBP, SNA, TOTL, SCHF, SCHE, RWO, PFF, VNQ, MDYG, VGSH, ITA, INTF, VOO, VEU, MMM, EXT, MO, AMGN, AGG, CVY, MMP, ENB, WHR, XOM, XEL, TSLA, RCL, VZ, SPHD, SUB, LYV, SJM, HST, VDE, CCL, VHT, BK, VPU, T, ZM, EEMV, AMLP, EMGF, EQAL, KD, FNDX, IDV, IEMG, TJX, BABA, PSX, DAL, ONEQ, PIO, PPA, SCHA,
- Sold Out: BALY, COR, RGA, SCYX, CNTTQ, BSCL, IBDM, KWEB,
For the details of Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advisors%2C+ltd.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 115,758 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 149,024 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 159,930 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 291,362 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 165,182 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.87 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 392,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $50.61, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 211,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11. The stock is now traded at around $253.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 594 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 352.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 69.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $129.32, with an estimated average price of $123.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 144.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $50.57, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.419100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.36%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 131.31%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2784.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45.Sold Out: (COR)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.2.Reduced: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 81.65%. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $191.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC still held 211 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 70.03%. The sale prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC still held 17,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 28.65%. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC still held 2,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 61.73%. The sale prices were between $75.85 and $83.52, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC still held 1,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 67.36%. The sale prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC still held 1,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC. Also check out:
1. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC keeps buying