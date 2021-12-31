Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC Buys Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF, VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Ballys Corp, Amarin Corp PLC, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Shaker Heights, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF, VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF, sells Ballys Corp, Amarin Corp PLC, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC owns 978 stocks with a total value of $620 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advisors%2C+ltd.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 115,758 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 149,024 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 159,930 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 291,362 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 165,182 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.87 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 392,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $50.61, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 211,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11. The stock is now traded at around $253.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 352.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 69.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $129.32, with an estimated average price of $123.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 144.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $50.57, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.419100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.36%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 131.31%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2784.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.2.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 81.65%. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $191.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC still held 211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 70.03%. The sale prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC still held 17,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 28.65%. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC still held 2,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 61.73%. The sale prices were between $75.85 and $83.52, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC still held 1,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 67.36%. The sale prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC still held 1,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.