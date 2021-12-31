Brightlight Capital Management Lp Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, Jackson Financial Inc, Sells Adtalem Global Education Inc, Fiverr International, Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

New Purchases: OPEN, OMF, JXN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, Jackson Financial Inc, 1847 Goedeker Inc, Cardlytics Inc, sells Adtalem Global Education Inc, Fiverr International, Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Perdoceo Education Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightlight Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Brightlight Capital Management Lp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 546,131 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.35% Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 2,460,400 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Carvana Co (CVNA) - 119,900 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Docebo Inc (DCBO) - 377,300 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.02% Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 2,345,521 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio.

Brightlight Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.38%. The holding were 2,460,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightlight Capital Management Lp initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 466,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightlight Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 472,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightlight Capital Management Lp added to a holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc by 546.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $2.68. The stock is now traded at around $2.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 7,916,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightlight Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.36 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 546,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brightlight Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The sale prices were between $27.57 and $39.07, with an estimated average price of $32.83.

Brightlight Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32.

Brightlight Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.91.