Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, ResMed Inc, Chegg Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Allakos Inc

- New Purchases: VUSB, RMD, PTC, FB, ROKU, MRK, BMY, VIAC, PATH,
- Added Positions: DIS, CHGG, VDE, TWLO, BA, CMCSA, ADBE, INMD, PSA, HSIC, SDGR, SPT, VEEV, FLRN, VTIP,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, INTU, CVET, TEAM, HSKA, LOB, TMO, ZTS, SQ, XBI, ADI, ESLT, NSP, LHX, ILMN, SMLR, SSNC, AMZN, V, ZBH, MSFT, PYPL, CRM, ATVI, EBAY,
- Sold Out: DOCU, MELI, ALLK, TNDM, MASI, LGIH, PAGS, GLDM,
For the details of Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legal+advantage+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.
- VSE Corp (VSEC) - 227,223 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 69,427 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 45,727 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
- Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 10,710 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 9,206 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37. The stock is now traded at around $241.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $155.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 156.55%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $198.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Public Storage by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $362.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $45.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42.Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $266.41 and $303.29, with an estimated average price of $285.15.Sold Out: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $159.72, with an estimated average price of $146.55.
