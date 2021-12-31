Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Enbridge Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Waste Connections Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cenovus Energy Inc

New Purchases: CP, DIS, GM, V,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Enbridge Inc, The Walt Disney Co, General Motors Co, Visa Inc, sells Waste Connections Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cenovus Energy Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Galibier Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $697 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 578,638 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.35% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 1,537,867 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.34% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 849,412 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.89% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 820,882 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 3,087,916 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 820,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 78,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 41.13%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,108,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.