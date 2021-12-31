Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Enbridge Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Waste Connections Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cenovus Energy Inc

- New Purchases: CP, DIS, GM, V,
- Added Positions: ENB, MDT, WAB,
- Reduced Positions: BDX, CVE, NTR, CM, GSK, VFC, MFC, RCI, KL, GIL, QSR, FLR, AZN, BRK.B, BUD, VOYA,
- Sold Out: WCN, UL, BABA, EMR,
For the details of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/galibier+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 578,638 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.35%
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 1,537,867 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.34%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 849,412 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.89%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 820,882 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 3,087,916 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 820,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 78,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 41.13%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,108,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Galibier Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying