McIlrath & Eck, LLC Buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, sells Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McIlrath & Eck, LLC. As of 2021Q4, McIlrath & Eck, LLC owns 820 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,035,689 shares, 22.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 292,576 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 151,477 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,701 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 133,513 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Trinseo PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.79 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $33.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.95 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 75.14%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 227,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $76.83. The stock is now traded at around $74.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 107,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 1872.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 698.71%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Unum Group by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $14.01.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.74.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.51 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $13.43.