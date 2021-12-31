Center for Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, S&P Global Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Agree Realty Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

New Purchases: USMV, HSIC, SLYV, BND, QDEF, IRT, NOBL, OPEN, REGN, MS, QRTEA, ONL, ODFL, ORLY, DNOW, NKLA, NKE, NWSA, BBCA, RENT, RENT, RIVN, RKT, SCHW, SQ, VGSH, WCN, WDC, WEX, GFS, LIN, STX, PNR, TEL, ASML, FISV, AEP, AME, BEAM, BIIB, OWL, BKNG, BSX, CP, CHTR, CNDT, DWAC, DLB, DSS, EMN, FSK, LRCX, FCX, HGTY, HLT, HUBS, IR, IRM, SHY, SCZ, SHV, MTUM, EWJ, BBJP, AMCX, KR,

VOO, IEFA, VWO, VBR, SPGI, MSI, VB, VXUS, IJH, DOV, CSCO, MRK, VO, IJR, OMC, RTX, AMD, CARR, VTI, IVV, BBEU, UNP, ICE, LOW, QCOM, OTIS, PYPL, NXPI, AAPL, ENR, EW, BP, CMCSA, CI, ETN, YUM, PFE, ARVL, CB, MDT, XTN, SMG, ZS, MPC, XLK, TXN, TY, WFC, UNH, WMT, VTRS, VBK, VNQ, GD, APD, BAC, BBY, AVGO, CME, CRNC, COIN, COP, DRI, DE, DVN, DOW, XOM, FOXA, OGN, HD, INTU, ISRG, EFA, IEMG, ESML, BBAX, LHX, LLY, MA, MCD, NUAN, NUE, NVDA, Reduced Positions: QUAL, ADC, AGG, BMY, CACC, SPY, BRK.B, BA, EFAV, PRF, INFO, RJF, IBM, EGP, DAL, VZ, VV, VOE, VMBS, VGT, VYM, VEA, UPS, PEP, NVS, MXF, BDX, DTE, DUK, FB, ES, CMA, GLW, XLF, SO, ED, FND, BNDX, BABA, IPAY, V, WAB, ADNT, T, CVS, ADI, PRU, QQQ, PPG, OXY, C, MRO, LULU, LMT, KD, KMB, ESGD, ESGU, IWP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, S&P Global Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Agree Realty Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, US Physical Therapy Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Center for Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns 548 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 374,551 shares, 33.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.16% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 827,317 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 230,096 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 210,036 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.06% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 107,537 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $80.1, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $77.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $81.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.16%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.89%. The holding were 374,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 121,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 3558.54%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $399.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $236.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 39.63%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $6.38, with an estimated average price of $6.21.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in TuSimple Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99.