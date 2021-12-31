Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc Buys iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Chimera Investment Corp

- New Purchases: QCOM, IVV, INVH, DLR, NRZ, CVS, MMC, APD, NEM,
- Added Positions: GSG, IGIB, VONE, IWB, HD, PAYX, ABT, PFE, SCHX, MSI, PLD, SCHF, PNC, SPG, UNH, SPY, VTHR, VOO, HEWJ, UNP, PH, CCI, CVX, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, IEMG, VCSH, SPSB, VONG, SYY, BAX, BLK, MDT, ADI, TGT, STWD, KO, AVGO,
- Sold Out: C, CIM, AMZN, NOC, SYK, MA, AGNC, GLW, IBM, DFS, JNJ,
For the details of RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+cedar+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 718,878 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 586,973 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 570,350 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 646,266 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 151,498 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $178.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $143.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 68,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 72.20%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,967,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 531.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 64.51%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 349.32%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 53.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.78.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying