Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc Buys iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Chimera Investment Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Paychex Inc, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Chimera Investment Corp, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $835 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 718,878 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 586,973 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 570,350 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 646,266 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 151,498 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $178.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $143.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 68,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 72.20%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,967,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 531.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 64.51%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 349.32%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 53.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.78.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.