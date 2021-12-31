Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, Waldencast Acquisition Corp, HPX Corp, Sells Waldencast Acquisition Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, HPX Corp

New Purchases: WALD, HPX, ASPC, VLAT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys XP Inc, Waldencast Acquisition Corp, HPX Corp, Alpha Capital Acquisition Co, Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp, sells Waldencast Acquisition Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, HPX Corp, Alpha Capital Acquisition Co, Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

XP Inc (XP) - 4,927,390 shares, 49.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 216.12% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 36,484 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90% Waldencast Acquisition Corp (WALD) - 2,497,500 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.57% HPX Corp (HPX) - 1,433,300 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.65%. The holding were 2,497,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in HPX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 1,433,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 740,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 733,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 216.12%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.71%. The holding were 4,927,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.21.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3.