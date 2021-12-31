Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, Waldencast Acquisition Corp, HPX Corp, Sells Waldencast Acquisition Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, HPX Corp

- New Purchases: WALD, HPX, ASPC, VLAT,
- Added Positions: XP, MELI,
- Reduced Positions: PBR, HPX.U, VLATU,
- Sold Out: WALDU, ASPCU, EWZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.
- XP Inc (XP) - 4,927,390 shares, 49.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 216.12%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 36,484 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
- Waldencast Acquisition Corp (WALD) - 2,497,500 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.57%
- HPX Corp (HPX) - 1,433,300 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.65%. The holding were 2,497,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HPX Corp (HPX)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in HPX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 1,433,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alpha Capital Acquisition Co (ASPC)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 740,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp (VLAT)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 733,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 216.12%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.71%. The holding were 4,927,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Waldencast Acquisition Corp (WALDU)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.21.Sold Out: Alpha Capital Acquisition Co (ASPCU)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.11.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3.
