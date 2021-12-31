Select Asset Management & Trust Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares S&P 100 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: SCHD, IJR, XLF, UNH,

SCHD, IJR, XLF, UNH, Added Positions: SPY, DIA, PFE,

SPY, DIA, PFE, Reduced Positions: OEF, MGV, VIGI, GLD, VUG, BRK.B, JPM, VV, VIG, FB, GSG, UL, PM, GOOG,

OEF, MGV, VIGI, GLD, VUG, BRK.B, JPM, VV, VIG, FB, GSG, UL, PM, GOOG, Sold Out: PFF, BABA,

Mechanicsburg, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares S&P 100 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Select Asset Management & Trust. As of 2021Q4, Select Asset Management & Trust owns 57 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 199,981 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,819 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.48% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 59,019 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 117,298 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.95% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 28,359 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.35%

Select Asset Management & Trust initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 49,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Select Asset Management & Trust initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Select Asset Management & Trust initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Select Asset Management & Trust initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Select Asset Management & Trust added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 75.48%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 39,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Select Asset Management & Trust added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 139.17%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $354.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 19,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Select Asset Management & Trust sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52.

Select Asset Management & Trust sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.