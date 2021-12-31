Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Danimer Scientific Inc

- New Purchases: CP,
- Added Positions: DNMR, MRNA, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: TU, NEM, TRP, ADP, TXN, TD, MFC, HBM, PLUG, MGA, TECK,
For the details of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heathbridge+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.
- Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,648,000 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 505,330 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
- Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 4,277,165 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 386,725 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 635,465 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 256,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,456,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying