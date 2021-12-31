Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Danimer Scientific Inc

New Purchases: CP,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Danimer Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,648,000 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 505,330 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 4,277,165 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 386,725 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 635,465 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 256,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,456,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.