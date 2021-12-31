Advisory Resource Group Buys Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40, Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, ConocoPhillips, Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

New Purchases: REVS, IUSB, SHYL, XLRE, PECO, C, SPEM, ROKU, CFLT, MA, ADBE, IT, RPRX, ZTS, AMD, INTU, MGA, RIO, HAL, ABB, LRCX, TT, HFC, GRMN, CB, VLO, LULU, HD, ASML,

COP, PHYL, BKAG, EMSG, PULS, INDS, XLV, SNOW, SRVR, CUZ, WMT, FITB, F, NVDA, ABBV, FPX, Sold Out: SPYV, SNPE, PTBD, VZ, IFRA, JRE, XLC, XLK, SBUX, FICO, XLB, ZI, SPT, PATH, SE, SNAP, TWLO, COIN, CHWY, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40, Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, ConocoPhillips, Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Resource Group. As of 2021Q4, Advisory Resource Group owns 144 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Phillips 66 (PSX) - 354,115 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 322,290 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.5% BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) - 197,600 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40 (QDPL) - 442,296 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.40% JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 211,782 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.453000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 371,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 72,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.47 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.312900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 75,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 58,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $32.09. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 82,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 38,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40 by 120.40%. The purchase prices were between $33.37 and $36.79, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.972000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 442,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 518.83%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 135,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 126.19%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $101.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 29,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 217.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 60,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 137.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $50.31. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 50,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $42.96, with an estimated average price of $41.05.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.56.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.15 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $26.9.