Advisory Resource Group Buys Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40, Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, ConocoPhillips, Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

- New Purchases: REVS, IUSB, SHYL, XLRE, PECO, C, SPEM, ROKU, CFLT, MA, ADBE, IT, RPRX, ZTS, AMD, INTU, MGA, RIO, HAL, ABB, LRCX, TT, HFC, GRMN, CB, VLO, LULU, HD, ASML,
- Added Positions: QDPL, QQQ, XLI, SMMD, XLF, JAAA, DIAL, JEPI, XLP, PFFD, BKIE, BKLC, EMB, MSFT, BKHY, FB, LYB, INTC, XLE, PSX, MMM, AAPL, JNJ, SQ, ZG, GD, CSCO, PYPL, PREF, OKTA, VEEV, AFL, AMAT, ACWX, T, AMZN, DHI, IVV, NFLX, NET, GOOG, SHOP, NOW, HMC, MUB, NVS, DHR, U, DKNG, TSN, CRWD, UBER, DOCU, TTD, TSM, HPI, CNI, SLF, ETN, XOM, RY, INFY, HYMB, JCI, MFC, NVO, AGG, V, CHPT, CHPT, ABNB, SONY, OKE,
- Reduced Positions: COP, PHYL, BKAG, EMSG, PULS, INDS, XLV, SNOW, SRVR, CUZ, WMT, FITB, F, NVDA, ABBV, FPX,
- Sold Out: SPYV, SNPE, PTBD, VZ, IFRA, JRE, XLC, XLK, SBUX, FICO, XLB, ZI, SPT, PATH, SE, SNAP, TWLO, COIN, CHWY, GE,
- Phillips 66 (PSX) - 354,115 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- ConocoPhillips (COP) - 322,290 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.5%
- BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) - 197,600 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40 (QDPL) - 442,296 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.40%
- JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 211,782 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.453000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 371,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 72,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL)
Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.47 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.312900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 75,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 58,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO)
Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $32.09. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 82,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 38,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40 (QDPL)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40 by 120.40%. The purchase prices were between $33.37 and $36.79, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.972000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 442,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 518.83%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 135,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 126.19%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $101.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 29,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 217.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 60,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 137.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $50.31. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 50,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62.Sold Out: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $42.96, with an estimated average price of $41.05.Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.56.Sold Out: Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.15 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $26.9.
