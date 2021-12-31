Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Nevro Corp

insider
Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Global 100 ETF, sells , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Nevro Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC. As of 2021Q4, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owns 564 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,896 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,754 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  3. Freshworks Inc (FRSH) - 1,054,510 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio.
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 57,792 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.84%
New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 57,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.50%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 21,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $277.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 149,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 57.35%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 53,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF by 87.71%. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $76.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (COR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $81.07 and $121.29, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84.

Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.



