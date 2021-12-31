Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Waters Corp, Insulet Corp, Align Technology Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Cerner Corp, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: WAT, ALGN, TSVT, MOR, ABCZF, 09995,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Waters Corp, Insulet Corp, Align Technology Inc, Agilon Health Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Cerner Corp, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, MorphoSys AG, Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Vanguard Health Care Fund owns 110 stocks with a total value of $50.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,837,450 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 56,931,320 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 10,015,835 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 22,565,381 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 30,435,823 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79. The stock is now traded at around $328.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 644,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $515.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 168,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,046,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in MorphoSys AG. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $42.68, with an estimated average price of $36.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 943,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Abcam PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,281,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in RemeGen Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $70.35 and $109.3, with an estimated average price of $95.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,964,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04. The stock is now traded at around $247.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,657,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Agilon Health Inc by 101.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,934,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $140.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,217,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Lonza Group Ltd by 263.04%. The purchase prices were between $690.2 and $775.6, with an estimated average price of $735.71. The stock is now traded at around $622.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 135,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 281.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,089,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $322.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,217,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in MorphoSys AG. The sale prices were between $9.08 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $5.25 and $7.16, with an estimated average price of $6.23.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.