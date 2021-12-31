CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, , iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Investment company CENTRAL TRUST Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, , iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, HDFC Bank, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CENTRAL TRUST Co. As of 2021Q4, CENTRAL TRUST Co owns 1279 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CENTRAL TRUST Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,642,686 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 538,721 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1026.35%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 294,501 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  4. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 6,660,378 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 294,017 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 341.94%
New Purchase: Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 187,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.42 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 139,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645. The stock is now traded at around $538.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02. The stock is now traded at around $595.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1026.35%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 538,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2286.30%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 353,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.94%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $288.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 294,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 1628.39%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 239,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 843.37%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 487,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2684.68%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 52,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: (KSU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: (HRC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.



