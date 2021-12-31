CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, , iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

New Purchases: FBCG, FLHY, VUSB, UHAL, CACC, SLYG, VCIT, EXPD, LYV, SPOT, COPX, USO, AB, AMX, THRM, AVB, BXP, CAJ, CHT, CHDN, CMP, CS, FNF, FHN, TV, HSBC, HST, KIM, MMS, NYCB, PBCT, PBR, QDEL, SRGA, RNR, BFS, SNA, SLF, SU, SNV, X, VTR, VNO, WRB, WCN, ZION, ACM, STWD, VEON, SBRA, AAT, TROX, SLCA, YY, BFAM, LRFC, AAL, IVT, UE, BKI, PTGX, AA, ICHR, INVH, JBGS, ZS, WRAP, FTDR, JMIA, UBER, TXG, BEPC, AI, RBLX, DOCN, CHPT, CHPT, DNUT, LCID, CCSI, DWAC, KD, ONL, RIVN, ARKX, IGIB, DRW, EPI, EWD, EWJ, EWL, EWM, EWQ, EWS, EWT, EWY, EWZ, FXI, HAIL, HYMB, IEI, IFGL, IXC, IYR, KARS, KOMP, LTPZ, MDYG, MDYV, PDBC, RSX, RWX, SCHV, SHV, SPMB, TECB, TLH, VXUS, WPS,

VTI, VO, VUG, VB, VEA, VOO, SCHP, VTV, EMXC, CEF, CP, EZM, IBDN, QQQ, STIP, ITOT, VNQ, VWO, JPST, SCHD, PHYS, VBR, VOE, JEPI, VBK, SCHO, SMMD, VOT, AGG, IEFA, VIG, XLF, AVDE, SDY, SRLN, XLRE, AMZN, ADM, ORLY, CRM, VMW, TSLA, FB, PYPL, AVTR, FLOT, IEMG, JMST, OSCV, RFDI, SCHC, VCSH, MMM, ACN, AMGN, AON, BAC, VIAC, CDNS, SCHW, CLF, CBSH, COP, DHR, DE, EL, FICO, FDX, FCX, GS, MNST, INTU, MCK, MS, NVDA, NKE, LIN, QCOM, PWR, POOL, TGT, TMO, WSO, WST, WSM, CMG, RFI, MA, TECK, WU, IBKR, JAZZ, MASI, FTNT, CDW, GOOG, QRVO, DDOG, MP, CHK, PATH, SOFI, SOFI, AVEM, BND, CACG, CPER, EFG, EMLC, ESGD, FLLV, GSLC, IBDO, IBDP, IJK, IJT, IWM, IWR, JJC, JMUB, MUB, MUST, NUMG, PSR, PUTW, REMX, SCHG, TEQI, VPU, VSS, VTHR, XLB, XLE, CB, AYI, AFL, A, APD, ALGN, HES, AMT, NLY, AJG, AN, ADSK, BLL, BLK, BWA, BTI, CTRA, CAH, CASY, CE, LUMN, CERN, CSCO, CSGP, COLM, COO, CMI, DHI, DVN, DEO, DLR, DLTR, EOG, ETN, EW, ENB, EQIX, EQR, XOM, FE, FLEX, F, BEN, GILD, GSK, GPN, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HUBB, IBM, ITT, IDA, IFF, IPG, ISRG, ZD, JCI, KLAC, KR, LRCX, LSTR, MGM, MFC, MAR, MRVL, MPW, MET, MCHP, MU, MCO, NFG, NTAP, OLN, OKE, PKG, PXD, NTR, PFG, PRU, PSA, RPM, O, RIO, ROP, ROST, RCL, SHW, SPG, SONY, SCCO, LUV, STE, SYY, TJX, TECH, TDY, TXN, TTE, TRN, USB, URI, WBA, WHR, WEC, ET, HBI, BX, ULTA, VRSK, FAF, LYB, NXPI, LPLA, FRC, KMI, HCA, HII, MOS, HZNP, XYL, NOW, PNR, FANG, SBSW, JD, TBK, TLRY, TLRY, TRU, TDOC, NTRA, HWM, DOCU, NIO, DELL, ALC, INMD, FSR, QS, UPST, OGN, AMLP, BIV, CATH, CNRG, EEM, EFV, EMB, ESGU, EWC, FLCB, FTLS, GDXJ, GSSC, HTRB, IBDR, IBDS, IBDT, IBMO, ICF, IEF, IJS, IVE, IWO, IWP, IWS, JAGG, JJN, JSMD, MINT, NUMV, PBP, PGX, PHO, PRF, RDVY, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SLYV, SPLV, TLT, UGA, UNG, VGK, VHT, VXF, XLC, XLI, XLV, XLY, Reduced Positions: IJH, AAPL, IAU, GLD, HDB, IJR, BMY, TMUS, SQ, VZ, SHOP, RSP, T, COF, DAR, DIS, AVGO, PSLV, BABA, SPY, HD, JNJ, MCD, VRTX, OC, MSCI, V, GNRC, DKNG, GEM, AMD, ALL, MO, CVS, CAT, C, CLX, GLW, DECK, EMR, GRMN, GE, LHX, WELL, INTC, SJM, KMB, MDLZ, LKQ, LMT, LOW, MAS, MRK, NFLX, NOC, TROW, WMB, HTD, AWK, PM, BUD, CHTR, BBN, STNE, MRNA, PLTR, BGRN, BSV, IGSB, GDX, ABB, ATVI, ALK, ALB, AEE, AEP, AXP, AMAT, WTRG, ARWR, AZO, BCE, BHP, BP, BIDU, BMO, GOLD, BAX, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BG, CACI, CPB, CSL, CCL, CRL, LNG, CI, CTSH, CL, VALE, DXC, CAG, ED, STZ, CCI, DISCA, DLB, D, EA, EPC, ENTG, ETR, IT, GD, GNTX, HMC, HRL, IIVI, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, IP, JBL, JKHY, JACK, K, KSS, SR, LEG, LECO, LFUS, MMC, MKC, TAP, MPWR, VTRS, NDAQ, NOV, NEM, NVS, OXY, ODFL, OSK, PCAR, PPL, PH, PAYX, PKX, BKNG, DGX, RYN, RF, RS, RCII, RSG, RMD, RDS.A, SIVB, SNY, SLB, SMG, SIRI, SWKS, SO, STLD, TSM, TTWO, AXON, TSCO, TRP, TREX, TYL, TSN, UMBF, UL, VFC, VLO, VOD, GWW, WDFC, WM, WFC, ZBH, RDS.B, FAX, NOM, JPS, NAD, CSQ, TYG, BBL, EVR, LDOS, BR, DAL, DFS, LULU, MELI, UEC, KDP, SSNC, KKR, GM, SII, FBHS, VAC, SPLK, PANW, ICLR, KNOP, IQV, VEEV, KEYS, AVNS, STOR, ENR, OLLI, NVCR, TEAM, LW, JPT, BKR, ROKU, DBX, YETI, FOXA, CRWD, DT, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, AZEK, PSTH, DTM, SLVM, BAB, DFAS, DFAT, DFUS, DGRE, ESGE, FAS, GLDM, GWX, IBMM, IBTB, IUSG, IYW, LIT, NOBL, NULV, PBW, PRFZ, SLV, SPDW, SPIP, SUSB, TQQQ, VGT, VLUE, XLU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, , iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, HDFC Bank, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CENTRAL TRUST Co. As of 2021Q4, CENTRAL TRUST Co owns 1279 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,642,686 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 538,721 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1026.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 294,501 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 6,660,378 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 294,017 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 341.94%

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 187,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.42 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 139,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645. The stock is now traded at around $538.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02. The stock is now traded at around $595.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1026.35%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 538,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2286.30%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 353,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.94%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $288.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 294,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 1628.39%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 239,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 843.37%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 487,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2684.68%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 52,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.