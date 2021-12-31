Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Tesla Inc, Wells Fargo, The Walt Disney Co, Sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Walmart Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, WFC, QQQ, V, AXP, AVGO, INTU, UAL, IBM, GOOG, CVS, CTXS, XOM, YUM, NVDA, CRM, FTNT, CDNS, CI, NFLX, SHW, HUM, RHI, IDXX, BAH, CNC, DPZ, FAST, VRSN, GM, HPQ, MCK, DKNG, JPM, GWW, FB, KHC, ABC, AON, CERN, MAN, SPGI, MSFT, PGR, NLOK, TMO, RNG, CTVA, RKT, BSY, BLDR, CCOI, FICO, M, KSS, MAS, RL, TREX, ATUS, CAH, DXC, GGG, IP, LII, MANH, MCO, NTAP, PVH, PRU, XPO, TDS, WSO, CROX, UI, LZ, SFM, ALLE, HPE, CARG, DBX, YETI, AYI, ARW, BAC, BK, BMY, BG, C, DCI, HSIC, HLF, HFC, JW.A, KFRC, LECO, LGF.B, MRK, TAP, JWN, PZZA, PFG, RPM, RS, RCII, SSD, STT, TROW, VRNT, CMPR, QRTEA, VG, TNL, CVLT, TDC, MSCI, WING, NTNX, LGF.A, SNDR, STNE, ETRN, CHK, TSP, DV, ABT, ANF, ADS, AMED, AIT, ARCB, BECN, BBBY, BRK.B, BIG, SAM, ATGE, DLX, ERIE, EXC, FLO, GILD, GTN, HSII, HP, HD, JACK, KELYA, TBI, LNC, LPX, MSM, MKTX, MED, NUS, ODP, QDEL, REGN, RAD, SCHL, SMG, SNBR, SPTN, SCS, STRA, USNA, GHC, WW, PLAY, UNVR, HRI, ATH, THRY, EAF, REZI, SWI, FIGS, LAW, OB, CVX, COST, LLY, UNH,
- Added Positions: DIS, IWM, AMZN, SBUX, EEM, JNJ, PFE, AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, D, MDT, UPS, VZ, MA,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, WMT, T, MMM, PG, UNP, INTC, LMT,
- Sold Out: XOP, XLE, NKE, CAT, PM, STWO, CBAH,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 180,490 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,146,237 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,500 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 566,800 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio.
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 50,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 15,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 180,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 27,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 27,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $600.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 5107.22%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 49,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 98,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 832.09%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 6220.44%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 1849.71%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 1243.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.Sold Out: ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (STWO)
Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.24.Sold Out: CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (CBAH)
Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.13.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.
