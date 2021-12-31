Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Tesla Inc, Wells Fargo, The Walt Disney Co, Sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Walmart Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Wells Fargo, The Walt Disney Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Visa Inc, sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Walmart Inc, AT&T Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladius Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Gladius Capital Management LP owns 290 stocks with a total value of $788 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gladius Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladius+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 180,490 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,146,237 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,500 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 566,800 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 50,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 15,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 180,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 27,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 27,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $600.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 5107.22%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 49,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 98,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 832.09%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 6220.44%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 1849.71%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 1243.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.24.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.