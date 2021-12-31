Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Discover Financial Services

- New Purchases: RTX, BAC, SCHW, HON, COP,
- Added Positions: NVDA, MA, DIS, V, AMT, HLT, MTN, ROP, CRL, PM, REGN, SRE, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: FB, DFS, VRSK, MO, MSFT, BRK.B, EA, MSI, DPZ, BMY, EPM, AVGO, RDS.B, NI, MRK, SYBT, ACN, JNJ, DHR, UNH, APTV, DG, COST, EVRG, MLM, NEE, SHW, PG, ISRG, WM, GGG, CMS, ADBE, HUM, INTU,
- Sold Out: LMT, LUV, INFO, CCI, ICE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Amica Retiree Medical Trust
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,757 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,356 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,664 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,908 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,349 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $194.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 85.07%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79.
