Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Discover Financial Services

New Purchases: RTX, BAC, SCHW, HON, COP,

RTX, BAC, SCHW, HON, COP, Added Positions: NVDA, MA, DIS, V, AMT, HLT, MTN, ROP, CRL, PM, REGN, SRE, XOM,

NVDA, MA, DIS, V, AMT, HLT, MTN, ROP, CRL, PM, REGN, SRE, XOM, Reduced Positions: FB, DFS, VRSK, MO, MSFT, BRK.B, EA, MSI, DPZ, BMY, EPM, AVGO, RDS.B, NI, MRK, SYBT, ACN, JNJ, DHR, UNH, APTV, DG, COST, EVRG, MLM, NEE, SHW, PG, ISRG, WM, GGG, CMS, ADBE, HUM, INTU,

FB, DFS, VRSK, MO, MSFT, BRK.B, EA, MSI, DPZ, BMY, EPM, AVGO, RDS.B, NI, MRK, SYBT, ACN, JNJ, DHR, UNH, APTV, DG, COST, EVRG, MLM, NEE, SHW, PG, ISRG, WM, GGG, CMS, ADBE, HUM, INTU, Sold Out: LMT, LUV, INFO, CCI, ICE,

Lincoln, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Bank of America Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Honeywell International Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Discover Financial Services, Southwest Airlines Co, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amica Retiree Medical Trust. As of 2021Q4, Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 102 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amica Retiree Medical Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amica+retiree+medical+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,757 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,356 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,664 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,908 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,349 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $194.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 85.07%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79.