Baker Chad R Buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Fiserv Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 275,400 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 20,354 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 62,740 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,629 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio.
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 89,530 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
Baker Chad R initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 27,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Baker Chad R initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 82,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Baker Chad R sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Baker Chad R sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Baker Chad R sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Baker Chad R sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52.
