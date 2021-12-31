Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Baker Chad R Buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Fiserv Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Investment company Baker Chad R (Current Portfolio) buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Fiserv Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Chad R. As of 2021Q4, Baker Chad R owns 50 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Baker Chad R
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 275,400 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 20,354 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 62,740 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,629 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio.
  5. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 89,530 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Baker Chad R initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 27,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Baker Chad R initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 82,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Baker Chad R sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Baker Chad R sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Baker Chad R sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Baker Chad R sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52.



