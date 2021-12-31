Schulhoff & Co Inc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells , UDR Inc, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: HD, JCI, AEP, COP, PGTI, MOS, FBHS, SLV,
- Added Positions: NEM, WU, COST, GD, HON, KMB, MAC, MRK, DIS, CEQP,
- Reduced Positions: UDR, PG, SMG, LMT, JPM, BF.A, ACN, FITB, T, JNJ, NSRGY, INTC, LOW, MCD, BF.B, VZ, ABT, GE, OGE, CLX, WM, ITW, CAT,
- Sold Out: HRC, V, QRTEA, KD,
For the details of SCHULHOFF & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schulhoff+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCHULHOFF & CO INC
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 236,400 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,118 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 51,450 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 44,319 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) - 27,249 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Western Union Co (WU)
Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 34.01%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
Schulhoff & Co Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Schulhoff & Co Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Schulhoff & Co Inc sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Schulhoff & Co Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
