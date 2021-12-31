Schulhoff & Co Inc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells , UDR Inc, Visa Inc

New Purchases: HD, JCI, AEP, COP, PGTI, MOS, FBHS, SLV,

HD, JCI, AEP, COP, PGTI, MOS, FBHS, SLV, Added Positions: NEM, WU, COST, GD, HON, KMB, MAC, MRK, DIS, CEQP,

NEM, WU, COST, GD, HON, KMB, MAC, MRK, DIS, CEQP, Reduced Positions: UDR, PG, SMG, LMT, JPM, BF.A, ACN, FITB, T, JNJ, NSRGY, INTC, LOW, MCD, BF.B, VZ, ABT, GE, OGE, CLX, WM, ITW, CAT,

UDR, PG, SMG, LMT, JPM, BF.A, ACN, FITB, T, JNJ, NSRGY, INTC, LOW, MCD, BF.B, VZ, ABT, GE, OGE, CLX, WM, ITW, CAT, Sold Out: HRC, V, QRTEA, KD,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, American Electric Power Co Inc, ConocoPhillips, PGT Innovations Inc, sells , UDR Inc, Visa Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Qurate Retail Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schulhoff & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Schulhoff & Co Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 236,400 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,118 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 51,450 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 44,319 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) - 27,249 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 34.01%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Schulhoff & Co Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Schulhoff & Co Inc sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.

Schulhoff & Co Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.