Simon Quick Advisors, Llc Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Bank of America Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

- New Purchases: ARKX,
- Added Positions: EEM, IWO, VWO, VZ, ACWX, VTV, VEA, JPM, NKE, XLE, MRK, TFC, VCSH, DD, QQQ, BRK.B, DOW, XLF, LULU, VBK, SAM, TSLA, VO, CTVA, XOM, XLI, BX, JD, IBB, VB, AMT, CAT, GLD, RMD, T, NTR, BMY, XLK, CVS, FDX, CSCO, MDY, DIA, GLW, ALL, ABBV, ARKK, ESLT, FCX, WMT, IBM, LLY, MCD, PG, SLB, MGC, GILD, FAST, VOO, VBR, LQD, EWC, VGIT, TRV, VGT, VFH, MUB, VMW, LYV, EPD, MDLZ, HSBC, SJNK, PAYX, VYMI, SCHF, VXUS, JPST, KO, IEUR, IEMG, IEFA, HDV, VOOG, BND, DUK,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IWF, BAC, IWD, IWR, IWM, BRK.A, MSFT, FB, GOOG, LBRDK, MS, WFC, NFLX, AON, C, GOOGL, AMZN, CMCSA, GBDC, UNH, MAR, ANTM, AAPL, IVV, DIS, CPRT, VTI, JNJ, SCHM, USMV, VRT, Z, ACWI, AZO, BLL, V, DHR, COF, SGMS, SCHW, VT, SHE, CRM, ABT, LSXMK, MLM, SCHX, EW, ADBE, CDW, COST, SDY, UBER, CLVT, APH, BLOK, ELY, CLF, DAL, EA, IWV, FWONK, MORN, ON, PM, LUV, SYK, TTWO, TMO, VNQ, VMC, RTX, CME, CDAY, DDOG, MA, MC, OI, PYPL, TWTR, ADNT, ACN, NOMD, BA, BRO, CVX, CINF, CAG, EXPD, GD, HON, TIP, EFA, IJR, KLAC, LIND, LMT, PEP, PKI, PFE, PGR, O, SPG, TJX, TTC, TSCO, UL, UNP, UPS, VEU, WSM, BMEZ, NCR, AMC, WMS, STZ, CPS, ENTG, EVBG, FRC, KMI, NVDA, SSNC, MMM, ULTA, WM, ZBH, ZTS, APD, ADI, CI, CPB, CCL, CMI, DOV, EMR, FMC, FHN, GIS, GDDY, HEI, INTC, AGG, IVW, IWB, J, KEY, KHC, EL, LBRDA, FWONA, MKC, MCHP, NSC, NOC, OXY, OSK, PRU, QCOM, RGEN, SCI, SHAK, SO, SQ, SBUX, WAB, WYNN, YUM, TGT, ATVI, MO, ANSS, BIIB, BXMT, CARR, CSGP, DEO, GPN, GS, MRNA, MNST, POOL, PLD, REGN, SPGI, SHOP, TDOC, MTN, ETN, JCI, LIN, STE, TT, TEL,
- Sold Out: HLT, IGM, ASML, LYB, SLV, ALGN, XOP, TRIP, WPC, ZNGA, MSM, PBA, RWX, RCL, FIS, IYK, ITA, HEDJ, HRC, DBC, TXN, MPC, NEM, NEE, MTD, WEC, KMB, OKE, RF, TSM, VIAC, GRWG, CGC, AYX, SMHI, SE, ECOR, ELAN, PINS, GPRO, DGS, DLS, GSG, IYJ, AMAT, AMD, AMGN, AVGO, DISCA, EEMA, ICE, MELI, A, AROC, AXP, BAM, BEP, DRI, EXTN, HAL, HDB,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 137,965 shares, 17.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.02%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 138,675 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 345,539 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.06%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 465,408 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.12%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 121,233 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2652.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 266,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 362.60%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $256.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 32,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 60,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 1094.35%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 26,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 78,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 80.18%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $397.56 and $450.31, with an estimated average price of $431.46.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Simon Quick Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.
