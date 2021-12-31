Motco Buys VMware Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Ecolab Inc, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: VMW, IMTM, IQLT, NTSX, CNP, IDE, KD, ONL, EFG, EFV, IWC, MTUM, SCZ, VBR,

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VMware Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Amgen Inc, Corning Inc, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Ecolab Inc, Pfizer Inc, Phillips 66, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Motco. As of 2021Q4, Motco owns 448 stocks with a total value of $918 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,804 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 35,199 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,674 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 314,608 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 46,669 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%

Motco initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 65,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 20153.14%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 54,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 7378.09%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $241.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 26,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco added to a holding in Corning Inc by 258415.56%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 116,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 28.92%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 124,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 311.41%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $277.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motco sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Motco sold out a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $27.56 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $28.82.

Motco sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $33.74, with an estimated average price of $30.61.

Motco sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Motco sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

Motco sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65.