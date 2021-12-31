Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc Buys Allstate Corp, iShares Silver Trust, CSX Corp, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: ALL, SLV, CSX, LOW, MS, DAL, TREX, VDC, IJH, DGRO, CDL, CRGY, AAL, UNH, UAL, AMD, NSC, AFL, JCI, EXC, EL,
- Added Positions: BND, BSV, TDTF, JNK, AMJ, XOM, DFS, BAC, VOO, SPY, SNDR, VYM, VTI, VGT, SPYD, AOR, AB, SBRA, UPS, SIRI, MRK, MGEE, INTC, GD, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: SPYG, VTV, VUG, IVW, IEMG, AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL, SPEM, VB, NVDA, MSFT, JPM, ABBV, IVV, SPDW, SPAB, DHR, SPMD, FB, SHM, PG, MA, AMLP, SPTM, SPSB, CVX, CRM, GII, MUB, AMT, NKE, CMCSA, ACN, ABT, COST, LLY, EPD, KMB, JNJ, NEE, ICE, HON, DFAC, VWO, GNR, GWX, VOOG, VIG, TIP, REET, TFI, STIP, SJNK, T, GWW, PEP, PFE, DE, SLB, MCD, UNP, CSCO, FIS, HD, CAT, CVS, IBM, DIS, BA, BRK.B, SPLG, SPSM, MMM, GE, COP, KO, VBR, VSS, TSLA, RTX, DNP, GOOG, SHOP, AOA, AOK, AOM, WMT, VZ, MDLZ, TRV, IWD, IWF, RWO, NOK, MGM, LMT,
- Sold Out: ICBK, BIL, FBIZ, BABA, CATH, MCF, BMY, BLK, EOG, GTN, MMP, MDT, ZBH, EFA, KD,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,953,912 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 3,205,130 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,131,256 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,247,069 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 310,251 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $127.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $231.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 926 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ICBK)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.05 and $37.3, with an estimated average price of $36.07.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.Sold Out: First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Business Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $28.06 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $29.24.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $53.29 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $56.96.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.
