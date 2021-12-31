Amica Mutual Insurance Co Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Discover Financial Services

New Purchases: RTX, BAC, SCHW, HON, COP,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Bank of America Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Discover Financial Services, Southwest Airlines Co, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2021Q4, Amica Mutual Insurance Co owns 103 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,929,645 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 428.20% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,348 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 328,624 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,183 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 89,355 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 62,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 97,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 46,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $194.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.24%. The holding were 2,929,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 80,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 85.86%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79.