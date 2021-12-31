Discerene Group LP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, The Western Union Co, TAL Education Group, Sells Halliburton Co

New Purchases: BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, The Western Union Co, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, IAA Inc, sells Halliburton Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Discerene Group LP. As of 2021Q4, Discerene Group LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 4,051,932 shares, 24.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96% The Western Union Co (WU) - 5,681,336 shares, 20.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.57% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 813,900 shares, 19.76% of the total portfolio. New Position CDK Global Inc (CDK) - 1,125,633 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 12,794,192 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.76%

Discerene Group LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.76%. The holding were 813,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discerene Group LP added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 138.57%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.03%. The holding were 5,681,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discerene Group LP added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 424.65%. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 4,543,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discerene Group LP added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 12,794,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discerene Group LP added to a holding in IAA Inc by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 374,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.