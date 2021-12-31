Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Discerene Group LP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, The Western Union Co, TAL Education Group, Sells Halliburton Co

Article's Main Image
Investment company Discerene Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, The Western Union Co, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, IAA Inc, sells Halliburton Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Discerene Group LP. As of 2021Q4, Discerene Group LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Discerene Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/discerene+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Discerene Group LP
  1. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 4,051,932 shares, 24.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96%
  2. The Western Union Co (WU) - 5,681,336 shares, 20.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.57%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 813,900 shares, 19.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. CDK Global Inc (CDK) - 1,125,633 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65%
  5. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 12,794,192 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.76%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Discerene Group LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.76%. The holding were 813,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Western Union Co (WU)

Discerene Group LP added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 138.57%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.03%. The holding were 5,681,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Discerene Group LP added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 424.65%. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 4,543,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Discerene Group LP added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 12,794,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IAA Inc (IAA)

Discerene Group LP added to a holding in IAA Inc by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 374,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.



