Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc, Lam Research Corp, BlackRock Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Honeywell International Inc

- New Purchases: MU, LRCX, BLK, TJX, BLD, IR, GDDY, KNX, MIDD, IIVI, ALLE, WSM, DAR, PII, UL, WPM, KL, OTEX,
- Added Positions: ABBV, UNH, JNJ, CI, HD, CSCO, AVGO, AMGN, PG, UNP, FB, CMCSA, PM, ANTM, LOW, LMT, ACN, MMM, CSX, INTC, ANET, AOS, PPG, VMW, VRTX, ITW, GWW, ADP, PH, EMN, SWK, BIIB, CERN, PCAR, CL, ROST, KLAC, ATVI, FIS, MCK, FBHS, FANG, CHRW, LEA, OC, NOC, QRVO, CHD, BWA, SSNC, EXPD, CMI, SJM, BDX, HAS, SWKS, MCHP, CE, GD, SNA, REGN, BAH, LKQ, LH, TSN, CTSH, BRO, DECK, AJG, AAP, HCA, WRK, WLK, CTXS, ORLY, DOX, FFIV, AZO, HSIC, CBRE, FLT, NTAP, URI, RHI, HZNP, ICLR, GIB, MGA, BTG,
- Reduced Positions: TFII,
- Sold Out: ORCL, TXN, HON, AON, MMC, TROW, LPLA, KR, APH, NSC, CLX, BBWI, JAZZ, VSCO, BABA, BIDU, VIPS, HUYA, EDU, TAL,
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 126,788 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.97%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 33,921 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.84%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 92,058 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.05%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 32,605 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.15%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 18,010 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.77%
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $84.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 79,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $576.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 9,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $807.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 7,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 78,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TopBuild Corp (BLD)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.88 and $280.23, with an estimated average price of $257.33. The stock is now traded at around $235.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 18,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 78,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 52.97%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 126,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 33,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 92,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 70.78%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $231.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 36,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 182,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.Reduced: TFI International Inc (TFII)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced to a holding in TFI International Inc by 22.5%. The sale prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Distillate Capital Partners LLC still held 1,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.
