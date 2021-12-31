Curtis Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF

- New Purchases: IJK, XSVM, EFAV, FBND, IAGG, FPE, IGSB, ICLN, RIVN, XLP, XLY, SPYD, VUG,
- Added Positions: VGT, SCHG, DBEF, JEPI, SCHV, XLU, VXF, PGX, SCHH, SRLN, SCHZ, QUAL, USMV, SHYD, HYS, FVD, GOOG, COST, XLV, VOO, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SCHF, SCHM, CMF, VBR, TOTL, VBK, FNDC, BNDX, QQQ, SCHD, SCHA, VTI, JPST, PSA, FB, SCHE, LMT, V, MRK, TSLA, JPM, IGIB,
- Sold Out: SGOL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 127,869 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 72,680 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 140,135 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 110,162 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,064 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 28,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.49 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 73.24%. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 64.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.26%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Curtis Advisory Group, LLC still held 43,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 48.98%. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Curtis Advisory Group, LLC still held 27,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 58.22%. The sale prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Curtis Advisory Group, LLC still held 9,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 38.5%. The sale prices were between $61.47 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Curtis Advisory Group, LLC still held 24,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 50.61%. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Curtis Advisory Group, LLC still held 5,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.
