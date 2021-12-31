SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF

- New Purchases: HAYW, PATH, VOOG, RIVN, BCS, LCID, VOOV, BITO, XLY, SPT, WSC, IBB, WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, AKTS, VMBS, PREF, KOMP, ONL, PTLC, FNDX, AMAT, FPL, EXC, KIRK, NRGX, FNDE, FNDA, GFS, BOOT, DWAC, IVT, FNDF, SRVR, FNDC, XLB, SOFI, SOFI, ZG, BIRD, BUD, BB, CNC, FDIS, TDIV, SCHR, SKY, ABB, AVNT, BGNE, CRH, CHPT, CHPT, CMG, DAVA, FSR, GBCI, HALO, HLIO, IR, NSP, QQQJ, KLAC, LBRDK, MTSI, MGY, MEDP, NJR, NICE, NOVT, PATK, PFGC, TLK, RPD, RS, SNY, SCHC, SBCF, SHG, SLAB, STAG, SU, SYNH, TFII, TEX, TXRH, TRI, VNO, WEC, WBK, ADC, ALG, ALGT, AMX, AFG, AMSF, ATRC, BCPC, BMRN, BWA, BURL, CME, CDNS, CNQ, CSTL, CATY, CENTA, CRNC, CCXI, LNG, ELP, CVET, AORT, CYRX, CONE, HYLB, HAUZ, DSGX, DVN, DNB, EFX, EQNR, FOX, GTLB, GDDY, LOPE, HQY, HES, HMN, HBAN, ICFI, ICUI, IDA, IMO, INDB, IART, IONS, KEX, LHCG, LEA, LEN, MTDR, MTX, NHI, NEM, NTRS, NWE, OCFC, OKE, OXM, PPBI, PZZA, PYCR, PEGA, PHR, PRIM, PGNY, QTWO, RVLV, RBA, RHP, SPXC, SPIB, EBND, SE, SHYF, SLGN, SONO, STT, SUPN, TAK, TEF, TTE, TRU, TTEC, UGI, URI, ECOL, VNQI, VCYT, VIAV, WBEV, WWW, AMBA, FN, HELE, NU, TSE, XP, ESTC,
- Added Positions: TIP, LMBS, DVY, TFI, VOE, VTIP, STIP, LCG, IJT, IJK, MSFT, IWD, FPE, IWS, VTV, VEA, VTI, VWO, PJAN, VO, PFE, XOM, O, USMV, BSV, SCHP, UNH, DG, EMR, JETS, TMFC, VB, IXC, FPX, BIV, VHT, VGSH, MTUM, XLK, BDEC, TDG, USEP, AAPL, VGIT, VNQ, IBM, SCHB, SPY, GOOGL, JPM, CSCO, VZ, PG, ADP, VOO, FULT, NKE, AVGO, UPS, CVX, BJAN, ROKU, WMT, MU, MLAB, AOA, DIS, BLK, RTX, MDLZ, MAR, FCX, IRM, PTON, MDT, BLDE, VBK, V, FB, WPC, SPGI, ABBV, ACN, AOM, TSM, A, BKI, HD, SBUX, FDX, ROP, JNK, TXN, ABC, DHI, CARR, CDW, ILMN, OLP, CNI, HEI.A, INTC, KO, MLM, HCA, CB, KMX, RYLD, QYLD, FAST, XYLD, APD, VOT, SCZ, SWK, TSN, TFC, SSNC, PGR, CHDN, GLD, EMLP, MO, BAC, KEYS, AXP, FISV, DECK, CCI, MMM, DUK, J, AWI, WFC, AB, BR, SLM, OKTA, STOR, G, VXUS, ICLR, CP, EWBC, POST, LW, EEFT, ROST, FRC, GCP, ARE, TWLO, VIRT, AXTA, AER, XLU, PM, XLI, VMEO, AL, FR, IUSG, CRWD, ALB, EME, GWRE, VEEV, XLNX, IXUS, ST, RDS.A, REYN, SONY, UNF, UL, TD, BMO, CPRT, MBI, RY, SEIC, AOK, SAP, AZTA, LUV, FNF, JKF, Y, FWONK, SWKS, FBND, NTB, IYF, QUAL, SHYG, PHG, COP, TIPX, MS, BTI, HAS, NSC, VLUE, CIT, SCHA, IWO, XLC, GSK, DEO, PSX, XLV, COUP, KD, CHW, OXY, WAB, RPG, WELL, WK, PAYX, SCHX, D, IDEV, IEX, POOL, F, INTU, NXRT, IIPR, ESPO, DAL, CINF, SCHE, DOCU, GM, TSCO, CTRA, SLYG, BLOK, ADSK, FLOT, NRG, WY, ABNB, BEN, LIN, LSTR, AVY, SPAB, SCHG, XLE, SQ, ALGN, MRVL, XLP, SXI, UMH, TEL, CCMP, CPK, CNS, EVR, JKL, LFUS, UFPI, CI, IEFA, KBH, KWR, AUDC, CASY, MGM, POWI, SLB, CVS, MPC, NVS, NVO, ROLL, SWCH, ALSN, ABCB, CIVI, CIVI, EMN, KW, KLIC, LESL, NOG, PK, KRE, WING, FIVE, GMED, PEAK, MRO, MSI, REGN, SJR, ATVI, ALLY, AZN, ATKR, CHRW, CLX, DRI, FITB, FSV, AJG, HRL, HUBS, IPAR, IBKR, LAD, LUMN, MEOH, NEWR, ON, PCTY, SIVB, SBRA, SHI, SF, SNV, TPX, TM, VICI, MJ, HCM, MNMD, OLLI,
- Reduced Positions: IWN, MBB, HDV, VUG, VBR, SHV, BRK.B, PSEP, IVW, IJJ, VIG, PGX, QLD, PFF, IAU, MA, C, LMT, ET, COF, MELI, OLN, VYM, AGG, AMZN, SPTS, XSLV, TSLA, EFAV, EEMV, AMGN, XMLV, VTEB, BND, VMC, PGF, ENTG, ASML, UJAN, NEE, SCHV, HDB, MCD, GOOG, XEL, LOW, CBRE, AMT, NVDA, DHR, NFLX, BAUG, BOCT, PEP, ZTS, LH, SHW, BJUN, KKR, BAPR, BMAR, PAPR, WBA, PMAR, PSK, MKL, BMY, BDX, VRSK, LIT, TEAM, CABO, AZO, ABT, VCIT, LNC, SOXX, STX, MAA, KDP, RACE, ITOT, EQIX, RMD, SMAR, TFX, MTD, AMD, LULU, SAIL, CHTR, EPAM, FM, TGT, STE, ELAN, XLF, PVH, NEU, AOR, CTXS, ORCL, UNP, AEP, CNNE, IEMG, ADBE, BA, ODFL, IEI, FTSL, CRM, HON, PRGO, MHK, BABA, ICLN, CGC, EXPO, KMB, FMS, UOCT, YUMC, DRRX, DE, MSCI, PLUG, PDCE, PBCT, LRCX, HYG, GPC, EEM, SCVL, VRTX, FTNT, PANW, HPE, RTH, KNSL, HOMB, HLI, LMAT, AAN, EHC, GNRC, EFA, KMI, MSM, MNRO, AQN, COLD, BWXT, DKNG, MTB, MANT, MMS, SCHH, USPH, UAL, OLED, BMI, GILD, KALU, OGN, VLO, AIG, FANG, MGPI, TMUS,
- Sold Out: VER, SQQQ, FLGE, FINX, NCLH, ITUB, SAN, W, NVRO, BHF, CNDT, POWW, BLNK, AYTU, ACB, RIG, JHB, TJX, TDC, RNG, RMAX, OGE, IVOL, COOK, MAPS, DBGI, PSFE, NVVE, QS, JUPW, CRSR, MFGP, IHAK, PINS, LYFT, DRIV, NVT, SPOT, SCHK, LNT, JXI, PENN, KNDI, CVGW, ACWI, XLRE, NGE, TWOU, JKK, IYT, IAI, GSIE, GSG, FDL, EMB, CQQQ, FSK, NCR, MMC, IBIO, LGF.B, ITW, HII, GTY, GPS, NOK, ESGC, DNOW, CCL, AEO, ADNT, ACCO, WYNN,
These are the top 5 holdings of SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 540,420 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.26%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 159,330 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 351,593 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 253,508 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 479,614 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $274.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 294 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 706 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $150.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 158.26%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 540,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 180861.85%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 488,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 486.94%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 101,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 95.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 121,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.12%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $148.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 193.59%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 61,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77.Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.Sold Out: (VER)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $38.22 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $44.98.Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.
