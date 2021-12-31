Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hyman Charles D Buys Aflac Inc, WESCO International Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Flowserve Corp, Moderna Inc

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Hyman Charles D (Current Portfolio) buys Aflac Inc, WESCO International Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Darden Restaurants Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Flowserve Corp, Moderna Inc, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyman Charles D. As of 2021Q4, Hyman Charles D owns 235 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HYMAN CHARLES D
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 324,502 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 267,839 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 472,144 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  4. FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) - 951,757 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 300,779 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 173,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 80.91%. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $75.95, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in VMware Inc by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.



