Hyman Charles D Buys Aflac Inc, WESCO International Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Flowserve Corp, Moderna Inc

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aflac Inc, WESCO International Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Darden Restaurants Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Flowserve Corp, Moderna Inc, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyman Charles D. As of 2021Q4, Hyman Charles D owns 235 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 324,502 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 267,839 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 472,144 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) - 951,757 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 300,779 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 173,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 80.91%. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $75.95, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in VMware Inc by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.