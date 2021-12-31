Nixon Peabody Trust Co Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Nike Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: NKE, EW, INTU, UNH, PFE, BMY, PKI, AVGO, WMT, MCD, COST, PLD, ORCL, ETN, APD, XOM, MMM, NSC, LIN, UNP, CSX, EXC, AGNC,

NKE, EW, INTU, UNH, PFE, BMY, PKI, AVGO, WMT, MCD, COST, PLD, ORCL, ETN, APD, XOM, MMM, NSC, LIN, UNP, CSX, EXC, AGNC, Added Positions: EFA, MSFT, MRK, DE, AAPL, PANW, AMZN, HUBB, EEM, FB, AMT, MDT, MA, KO, PYPL, BLK, CMCSA, V, PG, BAC, NEE, GOOGL, ICE, JPM, DIS, MDY, NVS, IJR, SYK, GOOG, CVS, ROP, INTC, TRV, BKNG, EL, HON, IWM, GD, USB, BRK.B, IWR,

EFA, MSFT, MRK, DE, AAPL, PANW, AMZN, HUBB, EEM, FB, AMT, MDT, MA, KO, PYPL, BLK, CMCSA, V, PG, BAC, NEE, GOOGL, ICE, JPM, DIS, MDY, NVS, IJR, SYK, GOOG, CVS, ROP, INTC, TRV, BKNG, EL, HON, IWM, GD, USB, BRK.B, IWR, Reduced Positions: VZ, LOW, TJX, PEP, JNJ, ABT, CRM, HD, ABBV, CHD, SPY, VTI, AXP, IAU,

VZ, LOW, TJX, PEP, JNJ, ABT, CRM, HD, ABBV, CHD, SPY, VTI, AXP, IAU, Sold Out: SHM, MUB, LH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Nike Inc, Merck Inc, Deere, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Nixon Peabody Trust Co owns 91 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NIXON PEABODY TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nixon+peabody+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,406 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,204 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,952 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 29,040 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,609 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%

Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $554.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 77,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 74.25%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 52,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in Deere & Co by 70.18%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $389.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $513.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 52.40%. The purchase prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 73.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43.