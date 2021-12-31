Nixon Peabody Trust Co Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Nike Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: NKE, EW, INTU, UNH, PFE, BMY, PKI, AVGO, WMT, MCD, COST, PLD, ORCL, ETN, APD, XOM, MMM, NSC, LIN, UNP, CSX, EXC, AGNC,
- Added Positions: EFA, MSFT, MRK, DE, AAPL, PANW, AMZN, HUBB, EEM, FB, AMT, MDT, MA, KO, PYPL, BLK, CMCSA, V, PG, BAC, NEE, GOOGL, ICE, JPM, DIS, MDY, NVS, IJR, SYK, GOOG, CVS, ROP, INTC, TRV, BKNG, EL, HON, IWM, GD, USB, BRK.B, IWR,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, LOW, TJX, PEP, JNJ, ABT, CRM, HD, ABBV, CHD, SPY, VTI, AXP, IAU,
- Sold Out: SHM, MUB, LH,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,406 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,204 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,952 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 29,040 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,609 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $554.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 77,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 74.25%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 52,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in Deere & Co by 70.18%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $389.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $513.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 52.40%. The purchase prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 73.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Nixon Peabody Trust Co sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43.
