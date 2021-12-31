Parsec Financial Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, VMware Inc, Morgan Stanley

- New Purchases: FLOT, SUSB, VCEB, AZO, CLX, DD, F, GSK, HSY, ICE, WY, DOW,
- Added Positions: DFAU, IAGG, MUB, VEA, SHM, IJS, IVV, VWO, IJR, PG, FDX, EA, AAP, ABBV, UNH, KO, CIEN, VIAC, IWD, VYM, LRCX, PYPL, TD, WSM, ESML, IVW, IPG, HBAN, SCHP, CL, BMY, MMM, IEFA, ADBE, ESGE, ESGD, VCIT, VCSH, AMZN, BAC, HMC, REGN, AAWW, JNJ, JEF, IYW, HON, GS, QQQ, GPC, GE, ENB, D, LUMN, VIG, IWF, IBM, LMT, NUE, FIW, PFE, ESGU, ROK, UNP, WFC, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, INTC, UL, SCHM, KMI, SCHG, VMW, IJH, MS, PNC, JPM, V, HD, NTR, CMCSA, CVX, CVS, SCHX, TTE, SBUX, AFL, TSN, SYY, XLU, WMT, TSLA, IBB, SPLG, SPMD, VGT, EMR, ORCL, SYK, MCHP, TFC, GILD, SPYG, PHO, SCHD, DHR, INGR, AEP, ALGN, SPSM, GIS, TIP, VBK, AKAM, VNQ, VONV, VOT, VTI, XLI, T, FTNT, SO, PRU, VZ, VRTX, WBA, MKSI, HUBB, PM, IYF, DG, HPQ, FB, DGS, DON, DWM, EEMV, FDN,
- Sold Out: ETN, NUV, GLDM, KD,
For the details of Parsec Financial Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parsec+financial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Parsec Financial Management, Inc.
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,242,076 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 794,084 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 348,456 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 290,644 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 142,554 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 138,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.68 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $70.053600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $207.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $2017.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 123.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 142,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 638.14%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 1818.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 84,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 142.94%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $62.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 56,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Parsec Financial Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Parsec Financial Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Parsec Financial Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parsec Financial Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parsec Financial Management, Inc. keeps buying