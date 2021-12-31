Acuitas Investments, LLC Buys Franklin Street Properties Corp, Inogen Inc, Orion Energy Systems Inc, Sells Insteel Industries Inc, ,

New Purchases: FSP, OESX, TRUE, BVS, CVGW, OB, ERII,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Franklin Street Properties Corp, Inogen Inc, Orion Energy Systems Inc, TrueCar Inc, Magnite Inc, sells Insteel Industries Inc, , , The Cato Corp, Regional Management Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acuitas Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Acuitas Investments, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tilly's Inc (TLYS) - 677,523 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49% Photronics Inc (PLAB) - 487,654 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Interface Inc (TILE) - 489,090 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) - 330,373 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% First Internet Bancorp (INBK) - 138,257 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67%

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Street Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.5 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 572,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Orion Energy Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.3 and $4.57, with an estimated average price of $3.86. The stock is now traded at around $3.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 732,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in TrueCar Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.15 and $4.47, with an estimated average price of $3.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 733,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 114,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 36,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Outbrain Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 94,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Inogen Inc by 134.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.66 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 149,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 102.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 204,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Powell Industries Inc by 47.56%. The purchase prices were between $23.9 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 149,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc by 40.27%. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $8.52, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 662,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc by 59.21%. The purchase prices were between $5.61 and $7.27, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 471,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 251,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Insteel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $36.39 and $46.17, with an estimated average price of $40.69.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Regional Management Corp. The sale prices were between $50.72 and $62.75, with an estimated average price of $57.21.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $5.22 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $6.56.