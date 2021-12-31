Slow Capital, Inc. Buys Wolfspeed Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Illumina Inc, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

New Purchases: WOLF, BE, SPYG, UNH, LOB, AMAT, HOV, O, VOO, VYM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wolfspeed Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Illumina Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, 10x Genomics Inc, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Ncino Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slow Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Slow Capital, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,957 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) - 386,593 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 77,634 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 20,667 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.73% JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) - 372,195 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68%

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 84,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.18 and $97.8, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $354.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 71.54%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 87.39%. The purchase prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 80.59%. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 62.29%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 151.67%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.