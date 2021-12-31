Slow Capital, Inc. Buys Wolfspeed Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Illumina Inc, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

- New Purchases: WOLF, BE, SPYG, UNH, LOB, AMAT, HOV, O, VOO, VYM,
- Added Positions: CMF, ILMN, JMUB, JMST, IVV, TXG, TWST, CRSP, AMZN, BABA, BSV, BIDU, SCHH, MELI, OLED, IEI, REGN, TIP, FB, IEF, PYPL, HON, JPMB, TWLO, VNQ, NFLX, GRBK, ADI, AVGO, ADSK, WMT, AMT, SBUX, CRM, SQ, MU, ISRG, SPOT, IXP, HVT, JPHY, VEEV, WDAY, MRNA, COLD, GOOGL, PODD, FSLR, MCO, MSFT, MHO, VEU, DJP, EXI, MDYV, FSLY, IJT, VV, VNQI, JPST, IXJ, CB, OKTA, T, ADBE, BRK.B, CAT, CLX, DE, D, FDX, ITW, MTD, TJX, TXN, TMO, UPS, DIS, SPLK, CCS, PLAN, TSM, IBM, EQIX, JPEM, CGNX, UNM, CME, AKAM,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, HYG, JNK, BJAN, AMGN, INTC, VRTX, MMM, ROST, VMW, COST, NVDA, GOOG, BLK, PSA, MDB, VZ, SHW, PLD, LOW, EL, NKE, CG, CSCO, BX, IJK, APTV, PFF, RXI, SCHX, DFS, TRV, JNJ, ALB, WY, RTX, TTC, PEP, MCD, DGRW, IRM, GILD, ETN, CVS, ADM, SCHB,
- Sold Out: APO, NCNO, BYND, FMAT, EMB, SCHA, MDY, SLYV, HD, PRLB, TROW, FTEC, LQD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,957 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) - 386,593 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 77,634 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 20,667 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.73%
- JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) - 372,195 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68%
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 84,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.18 and $97.8, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $354.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 71.54%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 87.39%. The purchase prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 80.59%. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 62.29%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 151.67%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.
