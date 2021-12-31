Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys Starbucks Corp, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells Altria Group Inc, Enbridge Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

New Purchases: QUAL, BEN, LMT, PII,

Saratoga, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Starbucks Corp, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Adobe Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, Enbridge Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saratoga Research & Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Saratoga Research & Investment Management owns 48 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 482,238 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 415,168 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 1,530,399 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 1,214,037 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 701,815 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $396.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $119.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 500,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,754,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 122.55%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $511.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in SAP SE by 75.46%. The purchase prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 38.81%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.