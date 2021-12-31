Jennison Associates Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, DocuSign Inc, Twilio Inc

New Purchases: NXPI, NU, CNC, FLNC, CNMD, BMRN, PYCR, AWI, NVST, PNM, KNBE, YMM, MLM, BZ, TECH, BILI, CYRX, LADR, WRBY, HCP, SG, CTRA, EOG, HRT, ATEN, CIO, SYF, NVTA, CABO, VT, RRR, VEA, MEDP, IWP, EFA, BIL, EAF, FTDR, GRTS, LTHM, DHRPA.PFD, ZM, SITM, GEVO, BILL, U, CHRW, SR, EVRI, FCF, EXTR, DENN, COLM, KO, CDNS, BBWI, BRKR, BSX, OPCH, CADE, CADE, ASB, AMKR, AMED, WM, TPH, RH, AMBA, YELP, AMD, FLT, CHTR, MSCI, APAM, VFC, TPL, THC, RGR, STE, PTEN, NWE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Roblox Corp, KKR Inc, Alcon Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, DocuSign Inc, Twilio Inc, Carvana Co, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jennison Associates Llc. As of 2021Q4, Jennison Associates Llc owns 653 stocks with a total value of $157.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,627,050 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,401,431 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,545,205 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 27,569,719 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,395,907 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $202.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 536,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,494,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $85.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,079,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,767,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 552,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.86 and $157.03, with an estimated average price of $141.78. The stock is now traded at around $138.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 311,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 13,808,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 105.97%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,427,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 81.47%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $293.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,635,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 1715.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,072,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 581.60%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $77.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,337,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 49,538,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.