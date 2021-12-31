Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Jennison Associates Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, DocuSign Inc, Twilio Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Jennison Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Roblox Corp, KKR Inc, Alcon Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, DocuSign Inc, Twilio Inc, Carvana Co, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jennison Associates Llc. As of 2021Q4, Jennison Associates Llc owns 653 stocks with a total value of $157.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jennison+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,627,050 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,401,431 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,545,205 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 27,569,719 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,395,907 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $202.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 536,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,494,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $85.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,079,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,767,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 552,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Conmed Corp (CNMD)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.86 and $157.03, with an estimated average price of $141.78. The stock is now traded at around $138.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 311,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 13,808,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 105.97%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,427,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 81.47%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $293.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,635,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 1715.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,072,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 581.60%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $77.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,337,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 49,538,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Sold Out: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.



